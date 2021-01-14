KUAC FM 89.9 is hosting a virtual visit with Martha Barnette, co-host of “A Way With Words.”
The Zoom get-together is 7-8 p.m. Jan. 30. Guest host John Perreault will interview Barnette about fun and fascinating words and their meanings.
“I’m really excited about meeting KUAC FM listeners,” Barnette said. “As soon as we started airing there, calls and emails from Fairbanks started pouring in. There was clearly a pent-up demand for thoughtful conversation about language and all aspects of it.”
“A Way With Words,” which airs Saturday mornings at 9 on KUAC FM, is a radio show about language examined through family, history and culture.
“Once I learned more about all the great services that KUAC provides, joining forces for a fundraiser was a no-brainer,” Barnette said. “AWWW is produced by a small non-profit in San Diego, so we understand the importance of supporting this kind of work.”
Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased online at bit.ly/MarthaBarnette2021.