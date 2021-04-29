KUAC FM 89.9 and TV 9 will hold a one-day event Saturday to raise funds for the public broadcasting stations. All donations made between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. will be matched by a "challenge pot" of funds created by donors.
Due to the pandemic, KUAC is not holding its in-person fundraising events but instead is using pre-recorded messages called in by volunteers.
Visit KUAC.org for more information. KUAC is a public service of the University of Alaska and offers an FM station with news, entertainment and music and five television stations.