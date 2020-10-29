The public is invited to join KUAC TV 9 for a special virtual screening of the new PBS program, “The Age of Nature.” The viewing is 7 p.m. Sunday.
You can register for a free spot at bit.ly/KUACScreening. At this turning point in our planet’s history, “The Age of Nature” brings together inspirational contributors, rare archive material and stunning imagery from around the world, to give us a deeper understanding of nature and our place within it.
KUAC host Robert Hannon will moderate a 15-minute discussion about the Earth’s changing environment with Terry Chapin, University of Alaska Fairbanks ecology professor emeritus, and Cathie Harms, retired biologist with Alaska Fish and Game, prior to the film screening.