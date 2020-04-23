“Northern Soundings” host Robert Hannon has added a new feature, “Northern Soundbites,” four-minute interviews that air on KUAC FM 89.9. They can also be found at kuac.org/northern-soundings-soundbites.
“I started this to respond with conversations about what was happening around us,” Robert said. “I noted what people were saying online and that would get me thinking. The Soundbites aren’t meant to be news; our KUAC news team is doing a phenomenal job at that. I believe we’re all trying to respond to the pandemic in ways that help and support each other. I don’t have a wide range of skills, but asking questions of smarter, more creative people is something I like to do and hopefully, their answers help ease our way through the pandemic. Luckily, Fairbanks is chock full of thoughtful people. “
Topics so far have included the threat that print journalism is facing, a virtual Seder held in Fairbanks, a conversation with the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital chaplain, a history of viruses and the significance of Earth Day.