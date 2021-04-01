Fairbanks Arts Association is presenting its spring juried exhibition “Vivid!” in the Bear Gallery, opening Friday.
Juried by Anchorage-based artist Amy Meissner, the show features pieces created by Interior Alaska artists who respond to the concept of “Vivid.” New works — including painting, photography, fiber work, movement art, ceramics, printmaking, book art, and more — are hanging now and will be up through April 30.
“Vivid” is on view starting Friday until April 30. The gallery is open noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The gallery is on the third floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park.
For more information, visit website fairbanksarts.org or call -907-251-8386, Ext. 3.
Museum takes to the skies with wings programming
The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on wings during virtual family programs in April.
Virtual Early Explorers is designed for ages 5 and younger, with an adult. Activities will be posted on April 9 and will remain available at bit.ly/uamnhandson.
Children 6 and older are invited to register for Virtual Junior Curators on April 17. Registered participants will receive an activity supplies packet and will meet with a museum educator via Zoom from 3-4 p.m. Register in advance at bit.ly/uamnhandson. At-home activities will also be available online starting on April 17.
Virtual Family Day: Wings will be held on April 24. From butterflies and birds to bats and airplanes, explore the science and art of wings. Hands-on activities for all ages, along with videos, will be posted at bit.ly/uamnfamilydays.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.