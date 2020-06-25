The University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, will reopen to visitors on July 8 following a closure due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Early entry dates will be available to museum members by reservation from June 29 to July 1.
To protect the health of visitors and staff, face coverings will be required at all times in the museum. Visitation will be limited to two hours to maintain a limited capacity, and visitors may be asked to wait before entering the building. There are also plans to build an online scheduling platform for the museum’s website in the future. A list of safety measures can be found at bit.ly/uamnhours.
The museum has been closed to the public since March 13, although staff have continued working to protect, study and share its collection. More than 2.5 million objects are in the museum’s collection, which focuses on the natural and cultural history of the North.
For more information about the museum, visit www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.