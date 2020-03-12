Two stand-up comedians of international acclaim are bringing their acts to Fairbanks this weekend for two separate events.
Tonight, singer, performer, actor and comedian Rodney Carrington is taking the stage at Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way, bringing his country-laced humor to Interior Alaska starting at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, comedian and actor Jo Koy is on stage at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Carrington’s career includes stints and gigs in the stand-up world as well as acting and singing, having released several best-selling comedy albums. He’s also known in the book world with the release of “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean.”
His TV stints include his own show on ABC, “Rodney,” the movie “Beer for my Horses” as well as his own Netflix special. He’s hosted the American Country New Year’s Eve Live show on FOX, and won Supporting Character of the Year from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on the Trace Adkins’ music video “I Got My Game On,” according to his website.
His latest album is “Get Em Out,” which topped at No. 1 on iTunes.
Like Carrington, Koy is a performer also with a wide audience, having performed around the world as well as winning awards.
In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. The comedian continued his record breaking streak by being the only comedian to sell out six shows at The Warfield in San Francisco.
He was given the prestigious “Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year” award at the 2018 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, and he has had four comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. His 2019 Netflix special, “Comin’ In Hot” is currently streaming. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, “The Koy Pond with Jo Koy” by Starburns Audio.
Koy also appeared on more than 140 episodes of “Chelsea Lately” as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Call with Carson Daly,” “Lights Out with David Spade” and “@Midnight with Chris Hardwick.”
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.
If You Go
Who:Rodney Carrington
When: 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday, March 12
Where: Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way
Tickets: rodneycarrington.com
Who: Jo Koy
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15
Where:Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave.
Tickets: ticketmaster.com