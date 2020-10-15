International Friendship Day, an official Fairbanks celebration, is taking place Saturday but unlike years past, this year’s cultural camaraderie is moving online.
This year marks the 34th annual event that celebrates the vast cultures that call Fairbanks home. It became an official city event in 2016 thanks to a proclamation by mayors of the city of Fairbanks, city of North Pole and Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Traditionally, the event includes cultural displays, food booths and artisans, and speakers, dancers and musicians all crowding the Civic Center in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers opted to take a new approach in 2020: Put everything on YouTube.
“The biggest challenge is we haven’t done it before, and we don’t know the road ahead of us,” organizer Rosalind Kan said. “Of course, I’m not sure how it’s going to turn out. We’ve never done it before but I feel we need to try, need to do this, to carry out the celebration.”
To do that, organizers are collecting videos from participating groups, many of them shot with smartphones with performers dancing or singing in their homes or offices, yards or outside. Kan and fellow organizers are uploading the videos to YouTube for the public to watch come Saturday. The YouTube link will be made public by Friday. Viewers can also search for “Alaska-Fairbanks International Friendship Day 2020” in the search bar on YouTube.
“None of them had any experience about doing it, but people weren’t opposed to it,” Kan said. “We had a number of online meetings, and they said, ‘OK, I can do a solo dance, I can sing a solo. We’ll just go from there.’”
Some videos will consist of talks or light presentations about food, cultural garments or the participants’ native countries while others will be full-on cultural dances or musical displays.
Traditionally, the in-person event has featured school clubs and displays from Fairbanks’ sister city in Fanano, Italy, as well as dancing celebrating Bollywood, Peru, Mongolia, Spain, Polynesia, and more. Groups represented have included Alaska Natives, African Americans, Europeans, Latinos, Norwegians, Thai, Filipino and Chinese, among many others.
Kan called it the same festival with a modern twist.
“Our bottom line is, however it turns out, that’s how we’re going to celebrate Friendship Day, as best as we can,” she said.
The event is free to watch and family friendly. It is sponsored by the Fairbanks International Friendship Day Committee and Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation.
For more information, call 907-888-3831 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fairbanksfriendshipday.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.