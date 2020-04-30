When the BBC wanted to film a reality show based out of Lost Lake Boy Scout Camp, the scouts’ development director, CJ Stewart, gave them a tour of the facility. The next thing he knew, he was asked to become a cast member in the show.
“We think you fit the part,” producers told him. Indeed he does.
Stewart has a full Alaska beard and the calm air of self-assurance that comes from years of teaching wilderness survival, search and rescue and first-aid.
“They asked if I could do it. I got approval from the board and went ahead and did it,” he said. “That’s how it happened.”
The show, “Win The Wilderness,” is streaming now on Netflix and documents six British couples who are competing to win a beautiful three-story log home built in the wilderness about 145 miles southwest of Fairbanks on Ose Mountain. After 30 years, owners Duane and Rena Ose were preparing to hand off the property. According to the show’s promotion, the winning couple had to prove “they’ve got the survival skills to win the deed to an extraordinary home deep in the vast, rugged wilderness of Alaska.”
To do this, the couples go through a series of wilderness tests. One by one, couples are sent home, until finally, one couple achieves the goal. This happens over a period of six episodes. We’re not going to reveal the final outcome here.
The show leans heavily on local expertise — everyone from Stewart, who facilitates each challenge, to pilot Max Hanft of Wright’s Air Service, Cutter Degerlund of Alaska Interior Wilderness Search and Rescue, retired wildlife biologist Cathie Harms, the Tanana Valley Sportsmen’s Association and others. At press time, we did not have a complete list of locals who participated.
“They tried to highlight a lot of different people in the community,” Stewart said.
Lost Lake Boy Scout Camp provided the perfect base of operations, 600 acres just about 58 miles south of Fairbanks off the Richardson Highway. It lies between the Tanana River and Birch Lake, on the shores of the 90-acre Lost Lake.
“It’s close enough to civilization but far enough in the sticks to suit their purposes,” said scout executive Stephen Smith.
Smith said Boy Scouts were delighted to see one of their staff members join the show.
“I believe they liked him for his beard and, obviously, he’s retired military, had a lot of wilderness training, survival, first-aid, search and rescue, all that,” Smith said.
Stewart’s role was to monitor the competitors and then share results of their efforts with homeowners Duane and Rena Ose, who made the final decisions on who stayed and who went home.
The show was good for the Boy Scouts and for the local community, Smith said. The film crew, producers and others working on the project all stayed in local hotels. Local experts were included in the show, all boosting the local economy, Smith said. Initial visits were in May 2018 and filming took place in May and June 2019.
“I think everything was done well,” Smith said. He was happy with how the Alaska community was portrayed.
“I think it gave a very positive spin on the community and local people,” he added. “With everyone going on right now, we needed something fun out there. This is still Fairbanks. We are the Golden Heart City.”
Although Stewart is an employee of the Boy Scouts, regulations prohibited him wearing a scout logo or insignia. So he wore a baseball cap with the logo for a local business, Permafrost Beards.
Permafrost Beards owner Nick Adkins said he is considering changing the name of that hat now to the “CJ Hat.” It is currently called the “Dad Hat.”
According to Stewart, there was no scripting of the show.
“They didn’t hand me anything,” he said. “Anything you see on the show was me.”
“They kept saying it was a documentary,” Stewart said. “At the end of it all, now seeing through the end of the shows, It was a reality show disguised as a documentary. But it went well. It captured the audience to continue watching.”
“It was really fun for me,” he added.
No one has asked him for his autograph yet, but friends are giving him a good-natured hard time. He’s neither expecting nor planning to participate in a sequel.
“The filming caught me by surprise,” he said. “I think it might be a one-time deal.”
