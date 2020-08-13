Stuffed Wombat, an Austrian independent game developer active on Newgrounds, itch.io and Steam, exists in a loosely defined subculture of the indie game sector. He is among the ranks of (usually solo) developers with a degree of renown that release games frequently and use Twitter as a platform for audience interaction — a surprisingly populous and vibrant community within the larger scope of the indie scene.
He participates in the occasional game jam, tweets often, and has gained a following due to his unique style, exhibited in his free webgames. He is prolific, having released more than 50 games with wildly varying concepts at their core. Some of his notable projects include “Handulum+,” “Ord.,” “Gutwhale,” “Pomg” and “ROTATOE.”
The following is an interview with Stuffed Wombat. He is currently working with collaborators on a new game, “QOMP.” Responses have been slightly edited for format purposes.
Q: How did you get started in game development? What got you interested, and what introduced you to/taught you about the tools you use?
I have been making games since I was a little kid, just creating boardgames and interactive stories and stuff like that. When I was 17, I skipped class and just wandered through my school when the computer class teacher saw me and pulled me into his class. They were learning about Scratch in that class and I made my first videogame that night :)
Over the years I switched from making silly little games in Scratch to making silly little games in Stencyl and now I am using Construct 3 to make my silly little games. All of these are game engines that allow me to use visual scripting. I still do not know how to code with a traditional editor :)
Q: What were/are some of the major struggles you’ve experienced either with game development or impacting your game development?
The biggest obstacle was definitely my own expectations. I saw “Indie Game: The Movie” and wanted to be like that. And from that point on it has basically been a lot of realising that I am very different from my “heroes” and that I do not need to be like them :)
Also, just mental health stuff has kept me from living life in general and making games especially.
Q: How would you describe your interactions with the game development community and players of your games?
The game dev community is amazing. I think it is really rare that a medium has such an open and well connected peer group! I have made some genuine friends over the years. The local communities I was a part of in Vienna, Graz and Sweden are also all full of very open and welcoming people. They all helped me a lot over the years, in more ways than I can describe :)
I am not really sure about my relationship with the people who play my games. It is kind of tricky, because when they send me emails, asking for sequels to games and stuff like that I have always already moved on and am working on something different, so I hope I do not disappoint them too much with that :)
The fact that people are playing my stuff in the first place was very crazy in the beginning, but now it does not bother me too much anymore.
I just hope they like the games and that they think about them :)
Q: You’ve recounted in a short essay on your website that you enjoy making and playing short games with novel concepts. What are other game development methods, styles or philosophies you find interesting?
That is pretty much all I am interested in right now :)
Making short games that actually express something and are still enjoyable to the average audience is incredibly tough and its pretty much all I think about at the moment :)
Q: How often do you find yourself playing games? How much time do you devote to it?
Hmmm, every other day I will pick up something to relax, like “Mount & Blade.”
When I am really stressed I tend to play “Downwell” in short bursts, to calm down a bit.
When I see some short browser game that catches my interest I will play that just then and there ˆˆ
The time I spend playing really fluctuates a lot. When I was working as a receptionist I played a lot more games than now, when I am constantly thinking about them :)
Q: You stated on Twitter that your new collaborative game, “QOMP,” was funded by a micro-investment from a publisher. Are you able to comment on what it’s been like to work with a publisher on a project?
It is not a publisher, but a private investor! We have to do all marketing and business stuff ourselves, which is really hard, but i think we can do an OK job of it.
We could have kept looking for a publisher, but I was done with that to be honest. We had spent 6 months talking to many people, only for every deal to not work out in the last minute. I would rather make less money than wait for a publisher to respond to our mail again. Then again, this impatience might be what will cause qomp to fail. we will see :)
Q: Aside from “QOMP,” you’ve worked on other collaborative projects, such as “Ord.” and “ROTATOE.” What was the collaboration process for these?
I tend to only collaborate with people that I know personally. I have been talking to Adam (we made “ROTATOE”) for years before we worked on that together and I really admire his work. Collaboration is pretty exciting, because you give up a lot of control, both over the game and its production. Like with Fynn and Joni (we made “Ord.”), I think I have to know the person kind of well, to be able to better understand their decisions during the collab.
Otherwise it becomes very hard for me to accept their decisions, which is pretty shitty :/
A few years ago I would have never collaborated with anyone, so I guess I am taking small steps forward ˆˆ
Q: How was your day today?
Okay!
I am currently watching the cat of a family member, so I am in a new place and that is always exciting!
I had some trouble getting my engine to work today and then worked on a freelance project. I am way too late on it, but will finish it soon.
Then I can focus only on QOMP! Looking forward to that :)
cheers,
josh
Much thanks to StuffedWombat for participating in this interview during these trying times, and best wishes to the game developers active during the pandemic. Gaget is a student in Fairbanks public schools, and has developed a number of free games. He is a neutral game reviewer.