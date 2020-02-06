Scott Silven wants you to know what he is not — and what he is not is a magician.
Yes, it’s all under the same umbrella of the mystical dark arts, but he won’t be pulling a rabbit out of a hat or sawing his assistant in half.
What he is an illusionist, a master mentalist who creates a narrative using you, your emotions and your mind.
“An illusionist is much more related to creating theater,” he said by phone Tuesday from Sitka, where he kicked off his first visit to Alaska. “I focus on mentalism. The classic image is the girl in the box getting sawed, and those are wonderful but not me. There are no funny props, no people in boxes.”
What he does is focus on mentalism, the craft of using your mind, and he’s bringing his mystical show to Fairbanks for six performances as part of the Fairbanks Concert Association’s 2019-20 season. The first performance is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, with shows following at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, and 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15, with all shows taking place at the Palace Theatre in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way.
“We use people’s memories and emotions and create wonderful illusions with those things,” Silven said. “I call it theater of the mind.”
Silven was born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, and at only 28 years old has performed across the globe. He’s on a short break from his residency at The McKittrick Hotel in New York City, which has allowed him embark on this North American tour with “Wonders at Dusk.” Past performances have earned rave reviews, with Entertainment Weekly saying “Silven is not to be missed” and The New Yorker saying “Silven wows everyone.”
Anne Biberman, executive director of Fairbanks Concert Association, saw his show in New York before booking him to perform in Fairbanks.
“Scott’s show is a mystery,” she said. “There are no tricks or slight of hand or misdirection. It’s a collective journey. He reveals things that are so astonishing.”
She wouldn’t say much about Silven’s show, not wanting to give away too much about the performances. However, she does have plans to transform Palace Theatre into a venue fit for the evening and the topic.
“Everything about the way we’re doing this is going to be completely different. My hope is the show is completely sold out, and there are a couple of nights that are getting very close,” Biberman said. “I want this to be immersive — setting a tone and setting a scene.”
Here in Alaska, you can expect a tie-in between the natural elements and the mysticism, Silven said.
“For me as well, it’s coming to a place where the shows tie in with nature and community,” he said. “There is a real sense of sereneness here.”
