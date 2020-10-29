With fewer Halloween options to get your spook on, an international dance troupe is stepping up for seasonal treats and the Fairbanks Concert Association is bringing the show to Alaska.
As a last-minute addition to a series of digital concerts, the Fairbanks Concert Association is offering “BloodyVox: Lockdown” for a three-day run of hauntingly fun, seasonly appropriate entertainment. The Portland-based performance group BodyVox is the creator of the Halloween show. They’re a troupe known to Fairbanks and Alaska for their dancing and movements combined with wit, charisma and cinematography.
BodyVox performs a “BloodyVox” routine each year at Halloween, spinning it off such classics as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “Moulin Rouge,” “Chicago” and other notable pop culture creations. Anne Biberman, executive director of the Fairbanks Concert Association, knew BodyVox was performing it again this year and reached out to the group to include it as a digital offering.
“It’s bloody fun,” she said of the show. “I called them up and said, ‘Hey, can we do this?’”
Because of the concert association’s working relationship with the dance company, the inclusion into the concert series was easy to facilitate. The digital series itself is in conjunction with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra in which viewers can subscribe to a season’s worth of concerts to watch at home as many times as you want through Dec. 31.
“And we were able to pull it together really fast,” Biberman said of including BodyVox.
BodyVox is more than just a dance troupe, though. They combine contemporary movements with theater, staging, light and sound to create full experiences and tell stories about bodies in motion. The troupe is led by Emmy Award-winning choreographers Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland. Founded in 1997, BodyVox has made eight films, created 27 original shows and three operas.
A teaser for “BloodyVox: Lockdown” calls the streaming event “a dance theater experience that mines cinema, folklore and our collective nightmares to bring All Hallow’s Eve to life.” The film is considered family friendly and age appropriate for most children.
“It’s fun, it’s topical and it’s still art,” Biberman said.
Performance dates and times are 6 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday. A streaming link is available for $35 at bit.ly/31S8JLt, and viewers can watch the performance as many times as they want during the 24-hour download period.
For more information on the digital series with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra, visit www.windsorsymphony.com/digital-concert-series or fairbanksconcert.org. More information about “BloodyVox” and the symphony series can be found on the concert association’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fairbanksconcert.org.
As with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra digital concert series, BodyVox is giving FCA 20% of their sales.
