As Fairbanks gets back to business, so does the calendar of entertainment events.
The calendar of events is designed to keep you — Fairbanks — up on what’s happening locally. The hitch is we need your help doing it. As more events return, from bands on local stages to art shows to public talks and lectures, the weekly calendar is a great way to get your event out to the public. We have no doubt that as summer starts, more submissions from you will land in our in-box. We want you to keep us informed on what’s happening with your band, what’s going on at local galleries or what cultural event your organization is hosting.
Remember, Latitude 65 is the arts and entertainment section of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, focusing on A&E aspects of Interior Alaska. That’s a pretty big umbrella with our main attention focusing on the arts world, local performances, music and bands, theatrical stagings, writers and authors, and the culinary world. More recently, the calendar has expanded to include health-related meetings and topics and online meetings taking place via Zoom or other social media sites.
Best of all, it’s free to submit a listing, which runs every Thursday in Latitude 65 as well as online at newsminer.com.
How to get into print
The deadline for submissions for inclusion in the Latitude 65 free listing of events is noon Monday for publication in Thursday’s calendar. Items will be edited for length, clarity and content. Items should be submitted online at www.newsminer.com by clicking the “submit your event” tab on the calendar of events on the homepage. This is the preferred method to submit events.
If you’re old school, you can mail them to the News-Miner at 200 N. Cushman St., Fairbanks, 99701. Items will not be transcribed over the phone.
All submitted items must include the following:
• Event name
• A brief event description
• Time, date and place of the event
• Venue name and street address
• Admission price and/or ticket outlet
• Contact number for the public
• Contact number for the News-Miner
Dropped-off or submitted items with incomplete information may not be published. Hand-written items will not be accepted.
Please note the free Latitude 65 calendar listings are limited to the following:
• Onetime arts and entertainment events. This includes art events, concerts, stage productions, lectures, book signings, author readings, family events, nature programming, parties and dances. This includes multi-day events (example: two-day music festivals).
• Recurring arts and entertainment performances.
• Meetings of arts clubs.
• Art and dance classes, if they are occasional or free.
Items we do not generally cover in the A&E section include sporting events, trade shows, nonprofit charity events unless they have a clear arts and entertainment component, and faith- or church-related events, gospel, choir or faith-based rock bands notwithstanding.
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504, by email at gblack@newsminer.com or on Twitter at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.