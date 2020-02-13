Applications are now being accepted by the Holland America Line and Princess Cruises Community Advisory Boards for grants to local service and nonprofit groups in six communities within Alaska and Canada: Fairbanks, Juneau, Ketchikan, Seward, Sitka, and Yukon. The community advisory boards consist of local civic and business leaders who advise Holland America Line and Princess Cruises on local corporate contributions and community involvement projects.
Each board distributes corporate grants twice annually and prefers to provide support for projects that will benefit the community as a whole. Funding requests for special projects, specific needs, or community events are favored over general operating expenses, large scale capital projects, or travel. Funding requests for travel outside of Alaska/the Yukon are not permitted. In an effort to support as many local organizations as possible, grant requests must not exceed $2,000.
Applications for the spring cycle are due in Anchorage by March 14 and should be mailed or emailed (email is preferred) to Kai Fugere kfugere@HAgroup.com or Holland America Line & Princess Cruises, 745 W. Fourth Ave. Suite 100, Anchorage, Alaska, 99501.
The advisory boards plan on awarding grant applications in late spring.
