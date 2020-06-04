The Tanana-Yukon Historical Society, as a part of the Alaska Historical Society, is asking for the public’s help in honoring individuals, historical societies and public institutions for their research, writing and promotion of Alaska history.
Here’s the list of awards to be made in 2020.
• The James H. Ducker Historian of the Year Award is given to an Alaska resident for publication of significant new material published the last 16 months about Alaska’s past. Historian James Ducker edited the scholarly journal Alaska History for 30 years.
• The Esther Billman Certificate of Excellence is given to a local or state historical society, museum, government agency or other organization for a project or series of projects contributing to the preservation and understanding of Alaska history. Esther Billman’s service as curator at the Sheldon Jackson Museum is commemorated by the award.
• The Evangeline Atwood Award is given to an individual for significant long-term contributions to Alaska state or local history. Evangeline Atwood was one of the founders of the Alaska Historical Society.
• The Barbara Smith Pathfinder Award is given to an individual or individuals for indexing or preparing guides to Alaska historical material. Barbara Smith, a historian, archivist and exhibit curator prepared invaluable guides to Alaska Native, Russian Orthodox and Russian American records.
• The Elva R. Scott Local Historical Society Award is for a special achievement of a community historical society or museum to make the local people and historical events known. Elva Scott was a founder of Homer’s Pratt Museum, and after moving to Eagle was the newsletter editor, tour guide and official of that community’s historical society.
• The Student and Beginning Professional Travel Scholarship Awards are cash awards given to help individuals attend and participate in the Alaska Historical Society’s annual meeting and conference.
• The Contributions to Alaska History Award recognize an individual or groups that have made singular and significant recent contributions to the promotion and understanding of Alaska history.
A letter of nomination with sufficient detail and supporting materials should be sent to the AHS Awards Committee at members@alaskahistoricalsociety.org or mailed to P.O. Box 100299, Anchorage, AK, 99510. Nominations for the Ducker Award must include a copy of the publication for the committee’s use. Nominations are due Aug. 15.