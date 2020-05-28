You ever sit down and look at how much you’ve spent on video games in a year? I have.
It’s not a pretty picture and pulling together just what I’ve spent on the Nintendo eShop in late-night impulse buys that I’ve only played, at best, a few times makes me question whether I should have ever signed up for a credit card.
But instead of locking away my wallet, I’ve tried to approach gaming this year more thoughtfully by playing what I have and spending more than a few minutes before deciding to buy a game. It’s been a rewarding change of pace; I’ve finished far more games this way and enjoyed them while doing so.
And that new video game itch can be met with some surprisingly good subscription services that have hit the market in the last year, bringing us a step closer to that dreamed-for “Netflix for video games.” Today, I want to take some time to talk about the services that are out there and how they might — or might not — be a good fit for Alaska.
The important thing to note about most of these services is that like Netflix, you don’t get to keep any of the games. When your subscription service expires, the games will leave your library though there are frequently offers to get them on discount.
Games Pass for Xbox and PC
The gold standard of video game subscription services is Microsoft’s Xbox Games Pass, which hit its stride in 2019 with a huge selection of games both old and new, big marquee titles and off-the-beaten-path indies available to download and play on both the Xbox One and PC.
While other services that include free games are often offering older games, Xbox Games Pass offers a bunch of games on the day they’re released. Most are Microsoft-owned games like “Gears of War 5,” “Gears of War Tactics,” and “Minecraft Dungeons” but there are also third-party games like the satisfying beat ‘em up “Streets of Rage 4” and the mysterious space exploration game “Outer Wilds.”
The curation on Game Pass is overall excellent, offering a wide variety of games and, importantly for me, plenty of the kind of games that I’d typically impulse buy. I’ve been able to give games like “Spintires” and “For the King” a shot to find that they’re not really for me while also finding gems that I would have never thought to try like “Lonely Mountains: Downhill,” a tricky and enchanting mountain biking game.
The PC-only subscription is currently on discount for $5 per month, the Xbox-only subscription is $10 per month and a combination that includes both as well online multiplayer for the Xbox is $15 per month. Keep an eye out for discounts because the service frequently goes on sale for as little as $1 per month.
Stadia isn’t a great fit for Alaska
Google promised a truly Netflix-like streaming service with the Google Stadia service that released last fall to early adopters. It can stream games up to 4K resolution with a surprisingly little amount of input lag, but the data usage even at lower resolutions makes it a no go for anyone with limited or capped internet.
And you’re not really missing out on a whole lot. While Stadia has come a long way since its initial launch, it still has a very limited number of games available and you’ll often be waiting weeks or even months for games to arrive after they release on the mainstream platforms. You’ll also be asked to buy pretty much everything — a less-than-ideal system when you’re relying 100% on Google maintaining the platform — though you’ll get a handful of OK games through the $10 per month Stadia Pro subscription.
If you have a fast and uncapped internet connection and no game console, I could see the appeal of Stadia, but I think there are better options out there.
Stadia Pro is $10 per month and includes some games. The free version is limited to 1080p streaming.
Apple Arcade is surprisingly good
When Apple announced its own subscription service last year, as an Android owner I scoffed before looking longingly into the Apple’s walled garden at a ton of great-looking exclusive games. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t influence my recent switch back to an iPhone after nearly a decade with Google’s devices.
In the last few weeks, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Apple Arcade in large part thanks to the careful, Apple-like curation of the games and exclusive offerings like the silly “What the Golf?” the addictive “Grindstone” and the surprisingly atmospheric “Lego Builder’s Journey.”
One of the best thing about the service is that there’s no ads or microtransactions in any of the games offered through the service, which is a refreshing change of pace in a world that’s been dominated by games that seem intent on nickel-and-diming you as you play.
Apple Arcade is $5 per month with the first month free.
Google does have a somewhat similar service in Google Play Pass, which is also $5 and includes access to apps beyond just games, but the games offerings are a little more standard fare and lack the creative flare of the Apple offerings.
