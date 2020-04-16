With a flurry of shiny new games released in the last few weeks, there’s never been a better time to be stuck at home ... at least that’s what I would be saying if this time at home wasn’t filled with anxiety about the rapidly changing world and the uncertainty ahead.
I’ve been finding myself falling into comfortable gaming ruts like “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” or uncomplicated games I can play online with friends and family. I’ve been seeking comfort and familiarity with my gaming lately, and that’s led to a return to a genre that was a mainstay of my early days of gaming: Point-and-click adventures.
Some of my earliest memories about being truly engaged with a video game, working to solve puzzles and reach the end were “Day of the Tentacle” and the much-cherished “Sam and Max: Hit the Road,” which were both released in 1993. I’ll return to those games every few years, playing through their silly, colorful stories in a weekend.
They were games that pushed the limited technology of the time, creating lusciously detailed scenes with pixel art matched with fully voiced dialog. Your interactions were, as the genre name suggests, limited to pointing and clicking on the environment with your mouse. The 90s were a golden era for the genre before the industry moved on to physics-infused 3D environments with more sophisticated control methods.
Thankfully, not everyone has moved on from point-and-click adventures.
I was happy to find developer Wadjet Eye Games and its 2018 release of “Unavowed,” a game that celebrates and respects the genre while also addressing the shortcomings and crud that had accumulated in later point-and-click adventures.
In “Unavowed,” you pick from one of three professions — bartender, detective or actor — and play through a short prologue that sees you possessed by a demon in a jarringly violent scene that fast forwards to an exorcism on a stormy rooftop.
A year has passed and in that time your demon-possessed body has carved an untold path of pain and misery through the city.
As a wanted person, you have no choice but to join the Unavowed, an occult version of something akin to the “Men in Black,” a secret society tasked with protecting the real world — called the Mundane world — from the terrors of demons, poltergeists, elementals and other cosmic horrors.
The gameplay unfolds as you and the members of the Unavowed set out to clean up the mess that the possessed version of you wrought over a year of lost time that began with a
Each scene almost plays like a mixture of “Law and Order” and a monster-of-the-week TV show where each chapter revolves around how the demon awakened or disturbed some various occult being hanging around New York City. You’ll question folks, poke around for clues, uncover secrets, piece together the real story and work to bring resolution to the mess — and salvation for yourself.
Often, you’ll be presented with morally ambiguous decisions on how to resolve each event. There may be great forces of good and evil at play, but there’s a lot of room for gray in the middle.
There were sections of the game that I wished had more depth in the dialog interactions with characters, particularly when talking with your teammates about the fantastic world that is commonplace to them. I just wanted to submerge myself into the game’s lore. But what might be brevity is also focus in “Unavowed,” and those somewhat narrow text trees keep players from wandering off, getting distracted and failing to advance the story line (a problem I have in most games).
That focus is also particularly useful because the game contains puzzles that require the player to put together different ideas or physical pieces — called inventory object puzzles in the point-and-click genre — to advance the story. Inventory object puzzles were a hallmark of the point-and-click genre but eventually became a liability as developers reached for zanier and zanier creations that required near-impossible leaps in logic to reach. The game wisely doesn’t contain many frustrating red herrings.
With few exceptions (It helps to be familiar with the The Riddle of the Sphinx), the game offers up enough clues that most puzzles presented an enjoyable challenge. If you get stuck, you can always ask one of your teammates for a clue that at the very least points you in the right direction.
And those teammates, Eli Beckett, Mandana and the others that can join along the way, are some of the strongest parts of the game, leading to some of the game’s most engaging moments. Excellent voice acting is punctuated with expressive and detailed character portraits, highlighting the horror, anguish and relief the characters go through.
It’s clear that Wadjet Eye Games understands and appreciates what made the point-and-click era of video games so special while refining the genre and telling a mature, engaging story. It’s comforting that in a time like this, a genre so special to me is alive and well in good hands.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.
If You Play
Game: Unavowed
Rating: Five Stars
Platforms: PC, Mac
Release Date: Aug. 8, 2018
Price: $14.99