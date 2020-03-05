Nearly four years after the introduction of widely available virtual reality and it’s still a tough sell to anyone but the most die-hard gamers, but things are changing and this month could bring one of the first must-play games to the virtual space.
While the price of the headsets have come down and innovations like the standalone Oculus Quest have made the barrier of entry even easier, the number of must-play worthwhile games is still the biggest hurdle in recommending anyone rush out and take home a headset.
Don’t get me wrong, virtual reality is awesome, but at its core it’s an entirely new way of playing games and traditional games don’t translate all that well. It’s why the back-to-basics “Beat Saber,” which arms you with lightsabers to slash blocks synced with music, is still the by far the best virtual reality game.
Still, it hasn’t stopped virtual reality gamers from clamoring for a “AAA” VR game, a big-budget, story-driven game akin to the $60 games on consoles.
That’s precisely what gamers, myself included, are hoping for with the pending release of “Half-Life: Alyx” on March 23. Set between the venerable “Half-Life,” which set the bar for narrative first-person shooters, and “Half-Life 2,” which continued the innovation and introduced impressive object physics, “Half-Life: Alyx” will be exclusive to virtual reality.
Developer Valve hope “Half-Life: Alyx” will revolutionize the VR space as its previous titles did to video games, but Valve isn’t alone in this space. Here I want to give some attention to a trio of big virtual reality titles in this vein.
Asgard's Wrath
“Asgard’s Wrath” is exclusive to the Facebook-owned Oculus platform, but it can be played on other platforms with a little bit of work. It grabbed a ton of headlines and praise at its release for being the first “AAA” VR game, putting players in the role of a Norse god popping between a, well, god-like overview of the level and a first-person perspective of several warriors.
The dual perspectives is a neat idea, combining the neat toy-scale that’s possible with VR with a more traditional first-person perspective. It lends itself to some neat puzzles.
The problem with “Asgard’s Wrath” is that it’s too much like a traditional video game and it frequently feels like your movements in the 3D space end up as complicated ways to simply press a button. The world also is surprisingly not very interactive. You’ll frequently try to reach out to something to find out that it’s just part of the background.
It almost feels like a tightly controlled theme park where everything’s bolted down and it unfortunately wears out its welcome pretty quickly, becoming somewhat monotonous. I’d pass on this one unless you’re really into the Norse mythology, but then again the fantastic “God of War” on the PlayStation does it much better.
Boneworks
Put together by indie developers Stress Level Zero, “Boneworks” is totally worth checking out. It clearly borrows a lot of inspiration from “Half-Life” with crowbars and a focus on physics. Where “Asgard’s Wrath” felt stiff, “Boneworks” invites players to interact with everything while introducing some much-needed mechanics to make virtual reality feel that much better.
What I liked the most about it was the way “Boneworks” handles melee combat and specifically how it handles your interactions with heavy objects. The problem that is core to virtual reality games is that there’s no significant physical feedback to the player: Swords might bounce off in the game, but your arm will keep on going and everything, whether it’s a feather or a boulder, will only feel as heavy as a VR controller.
“Boneworks” finds a novel solution by requiring players to more accurately mimic the heft and weight of items. Big blocks require two hands to move and heavy weapons like sledgehammers require the player to use two hands to heave them around. It’s surprisingly effective and immersive.
The story, though, leaves quite a bit to be desired and later levels that are more gun-focused don’t feel as great. Still, the movement and item handling here makes for some really fun melee combat and the developers have added a sandbox mode that makes it easier to play with the game.
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
In a world where some great and many more not-so-great games have come out of “The Walking Dead” universe, it might be easy to take a pass on “The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners” but to do so would be to miss out on one of the very best virtual reality games out there.
“Saints & Sinners” handles melee combat similar to “Boneworks” with a realistic-feeling weight to the swings and satisfying audio and visual feedback for combat with the zombies. It creates plenty of tense situations but you never feel entirely disconnected from the world, which is a real feat.
The gameplay in “Saints & Sinners” sets you in a waterlogged New Orleans where different open world levels are separated by boat rides. You’ll head out into the world to search for supplies, survivors and progress the story. Almost everything can be interacted with and works like you’d expect, which really helps with the immersion.
The story is fittingly “The Walking Dead,” as it turns out that other survivors are the real threat in a zombie apocalypse and you’ll have several tough decisions to make along the way.
The game stumbles in its pacing. The open world invites you to explore and upgrade everything but at the end of the day those upgrades don’t make much of a difference and stand to distract from the solid game at its core.
Still, “Saints & Sinners” comes very close to being the dream virtual reality game and proves just how much innovation and growth there can be in the virtual reality space. Here’s to hoping that “Half-Life: Alyx” will continue to push things forward.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.