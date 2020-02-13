There was a fable I once read in which a raven dying of thirst in the desert came across a ceramic vase containing water. The water level wasn’t high enough for the bird to drink, so it cleverly raised the water by putting stones in the vase. The moral of the story was that necessity is the mother of invention, a maxim Onion Games’ “Black Bird” takes to heart.
“Black Bird” is an exceptionally strange game; every facet of it is designed to be as odd as possible. The visuals are done in lovingly hand-drawn pixel art that opts for a style similar to storybooks like “The Stinky Cheese Man” or “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” rather than trite nostalgic appeal; the operatic soundtrack is carefully assembled but deliberately riddled with gibberish, and the gameplay, as I hinted at earlier, requires that players find clever solutions to the varied problems its challenges present to them. “Black Bird” is no typical arcade shooter, and that much is obvious from the get-go.
“Black Bird” begins with a little girl standing in front of a bar in what looks like Victorian London (named “Oppidum,” Latin for “town”). It takes all of five seconds for the girl to tragically die, at which point she is reincarnated as a giant egg that hatches into an equally giant bird, proceeding to wreak havoc upon the town as the game starts. The plot, composed of short vignettes given based on the player’s score, only gets more bizarre from there.
As far as gameplay is concerned, there’s an abundance of originality. While the level layout resembles “Defender” or “Fantasy Zone,” that’s about where the similarities end.
Any given moment of play outside of the carefully-constructed boss fights is best described as complete and utter chaos; dozens of enemies rapidly materialize alongside the music, flying, shooting and running seemingly at random. There are many aspects of play that need to be strategized around while avoiding the hodgepodge of danger about — namely the upgrade and scoring systems. When the player destroys an enemy, the enemy will drop one or more green gems, the initial mass of which is determined by the type of enemy shot. From the moment the gems appear, they shrink rapidly, giving fewer points to the player’s score and upgrade counter. Once certain upgrade point thresholds are reached, the player character will morph into a more powerful creature with improved range, making defeating bosses and clearing levels easier, so defeating more powerful enemies from up close is a necessity for successful runs.
Scoring is a massive can of worms; combo maintenance yields huge point sums, and both speedy level completion and comprehensive destruction of enemies affect the potentially gargantuan bonuses received at a boss fight’s conclusion. Taking into consideration the point and upgrade bonuses tied to use of screen-clearing bombs and the hidden characters in each level, as well as the matter of combos resetting after a single hit, “Black Bird” contains enough depth to keep even the most experienced score-chasers thinking up new tactics.
For those who don’t care about moving up the leaderboard, there’s another reason to improve at the game: the alternate endings. The higher the score, the closer one gets to the true ending, which shows the reasons for every bit of the game’s content in a revelatory sequence.
Gaget is a student in Fairbanks public schools and has developed and published four games, “BORINGCORRIDOR,” “Accelerant,” “HouseThatJackBuilt” and “userMendacious.” He is a neutral game reviewer. This review is based on the Nintendo Switch version of “Black Bird.”
IF YOU PLAY
Game: Black Bird
Platform: Nintendo Switch, Steam
Price: $19.99
Internet Usage (accounts for download size): 749 MB plus an accessible online leaderboard
ESRB Rating: E10+
Release Date: April 20, 2018 (Steam), October 18, 2018 (Nintendo Switch)
Genre (if applicable): Side-scrolling shooter
Developer: Onion Games
Challenge: Moderate (Normal Mode), Heavy (True Mode)
Novelty: Heavy
Polish: Heavy