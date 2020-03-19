As the seriousness and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened by the day, my time with the latest expansion for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” and its stunningly realistic depiction of an America overwhelmed by a highly contagious infectious disease has lost its luster a bit.
While “Warlords of New York” is an excellent update on the series, providing many hours of battling tyrannical gangs but there’s something incredibly dismal about a sports arena packed with medical beds and apartments piled to the second story windows with trash bags.
So, I’ll save that for another day.
In this column, I wanted to talk about one way to continue to play games and play with friends — and even reconnect with old ones — while we’re all stuck at home doing the responsible thing to help slow the spread of infections.
When I worked at the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, there were a golden few years where we could pile all the young reporters, designers, photographer and friends onto the couch for a boisterous night of playing games. Our go-to game was the excellent and easy-to-play “Jackbox Party Pack” series.
Now up to its sixth iteration, the “Jackbox Party Pack” is a collection of trivia, wordplay and drawing games that you play with your phone with prompts and results displayed on a shared screen. It’s hilarious, silly and creative with our favorite being the Pictionary-but-ridiculous game called “Drawful.”
Since then, life has spread us out across the country and relegated our interactions to the odd group text message string. I think we’ve all attempted to recreate the fun in our new corners of the world, but it’s never been quite the same as those dark Fairbanks winter nights made brighter with each other.
As we were checking in with each other this week, one friend asked, “Is there a game like ‘Drawful’ that we could all play remotely from computers?”
Well, it turns out that “Drawful” is totally playable remotely and it’s far easier than I thought it’d be.
All you need is one copy of the game — which happens to be on sale right now for about $20 for the newest version — and for everyone to have a halfway decent internet connection.
Thanks to online chat and video streaming services, it’s easier than ever to broadcast the shared screen to friends who can log in and play with from their phones just like the days spent crowded on the couch.
There’s several different approaches to take, but what we found to be the easiest route is for everyone to sign up for the voice chat program Discord, online at discordapp.com, which also supports broadcasting your screen to other players. There are several other options out there like Google Hangouts, Twitch and Zoom but we found that Discord was the easiest of the bunch to figure out and the most reliable.
I loaded up a stream on my PC and broadcast it through Discord’s Go Live feature, which our friends could load up and watch and chat. After everyone figured out the log-in and sorted out their audio issues, it was surprisingly easy to just log in and start playing and before long it was just like the old times as we got to drawing our silly prompts and making each other laugh.
Jackbox has also put out a handy guide on the process that can be found at bit.ly/2IZ9KHD.
What was just supposed to be a technical test for this column turned into several hours of revisiting old classics like “Drawful” and exploring some of the new games that have been added in recent years. It was just like old times and wonderfully heartwarming in a time of uncertainty, a reminder of gaming’s power to connect one another.
This is, of course, just one way to play together with friends and I hope you give this or several other great online games a try. It’s a great way to stay in touch and you might just reconnect with old friends.
I know we’ll keep playing long after things return to normal.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.