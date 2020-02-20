Valentine’s Day is for a day for fancy dates, expensive dinners and grand displays of affection. For the rest of the year, nothing quite beats lounging on the couch with your partner and playing a game together.
But finding the right game to play together can be difficult. Let’s be honest that you and your partner will likely have a pretty big disparity in skill, especially if you — like me — have gamed enough hours to earn several college degrees.
Things like first-person shooters and complicated, system-dense RPGs can be a daunting and even discouraging entry point, but with a little bit of consideration you can make sharing your hobby with that special person a fun and rewarding experience. And, who knows, perhaps after a few years of easing into it, you’ll find yourself helping your partner put together a gaming PC — an experience I got to have the night before writing this column.
Remember, though, that the fun is in sharing something together. Is it great to beat every game and see it to the credits? Sure. Is it fun to beat the competition? You bet. But neither should be the goal when they can get in the way of you and your partner having fun.
Unless otherwise mentioned, every game on this list is available on almost every platform and can be found for around $25 or less.
Overcooked and Overcooked 2
“Overcooked” probably floats to the top of most lists of cooperative games to play with your partner, and I wouldn’t entirely disagree. You and up to three players take on the roles of chefs in a colorful and silly kitchen where you need to coordinate to fulfill a quickly mounting pile of orders.
The controls are simple and it’s easy to understand what’s happening on the screen, making it an easy game for anyone who’s relatively new to handling a controller to jump into. It’s an easy way to get used to controlling a character, interacting with the environment and working together.
The problem with “Overcooked” is how quickly the difficulty ramps up. Just as you’re getting the hang of working together to make a burger in a cramped kitchen, you’ll be faced with new challenges that can quickly push the experience from frenetic fun to just plain frustrating, which can really put a relationship to the test. “What are you doing?” “I told you to chop those onions!” “Gah, I’ll just put out that fire!”
Even playing this game with experienced gamers can be a stress-inducing exercise.
It’s here where I’d recommend being OK with taking a break from a game.
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
There’s times that “Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime” can peak into the frustrating difficulty of “Overcooked,” but it can be far more forgiving. Up to four players are tasked with piloting a clunky spaceship around to save some cute abandoned bunnies from aliens, with the ship’s functions like steering, shields, weapons and utilities all being controlled from different stations.
It’s presented in an easy-to-grasp two-dimensional setup and is one of the better games for players with widely different skill levels. A newer player can focus on just one of the ship’s functions and branch out to other responsibilities while more experienced players will find it relatively easy to bounce from one thing to another.
You’re all working together toward the same goal, so communication is key.
“Life is Strange” and other narrative-focused games
Though “Life is Strange” is a single-player game, much of its gameplay is in the decisions you make along the way. It means that just watching and helping make decisions can be an engaging way to take part in the game, plus there’s very little that requires precise handling of a controller.
There’s many games like this out there that will suit just about any gamers’ interest. Telltale Games makes several, including the excellent “The Walking Dead” and there are several others from indie game makers like “Night in the Woods” and “Oxenfree.”
Tricky Towers/Puyo Puyo Tetris
While working together is always a fun way to get into games, it’s always fun to have a little competition and it’s hard to beat the accessibility of Tetris. On the Nintendo Switch there’s the excellent “Puyo Puyo Tetris” that allows players to face off in competitive Tetris or Puyo Puyo.
My personal favorite, though, is “Tricky Towers” which builds on the Tetris formula with silly powerups and physics that allows towers to come crashing down. It’s one of the easiest go-to games to pick up and play when “Overcooked” has us steamed.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.