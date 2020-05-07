"999” is one of the best adventure games I’ve ever played, and also one of the best DS games I’ve ever played. As corny as it is (the plot is basically “Saw” with puzzles instead of gore on the “Titanic”), its narrative is still captivating in a bizarre way, and it wipes the floor with its competition in every possible regard. Naturally, it follows that the sequel to “999,” “Virtue’s Last Reward,” pulls off a similar feat, rising to the status of one of the major must-play 3DS titles.
In “999,” the protagonists faced three major sources of danger: a sinking ship, bombs in their digestive tracts and the odd murder or two, with the time limit being the most prevalent. In “Virtue’s Last Reward,” the central premise is rewritten to make the Nonary Game even more threatening by pitting the participants against one another.
The watches from “999” now display “BP,” or “Bracelet Points,” instead of a predetermined number. The only way for a participant to escape the Nonary Game facility is to increase their initial three BP to a total of nine. This is done by playing the “Ambidex Game,” a “minigame” based on the concept of the Prisoners’ Dilemma. Each voting party (three pairs of players and three solo players) votes to ally or betray their randomly-chosen opponent in each round; if one party betrays while the other allies, the betraying party gains three BP — at the expense of the allying party’s two — but if both parties ally, each gets two BP, and if both parties betray, neither sees a change in total points. Oh, and if a participant’s BP hits zero, their watch will inject them with copious quantities of anesthetic and muscle relaxant, slowly and (according to the maniacal AI that runs the Nonary Game) painlessly killing them.
... Not that the Ambidex Game really changes much beyond radically increasing the number of story paths and making the existence of a magic flowchart of timelines you can use to revisit any given branch a necessary (but present) addition. “Virtue’s Last Reward” improves on “999” in a number of ways, adding scale, polish, much better puzzles, full 3D characters and environments, a cyberpunk aesthetic, hours of voice-acting, and even some fully-animated FMV, but it falls short of its predecessor in one critical regard: scope fatigue. With its 30-hour runtime and dozens of branch points, “Virtue’s Last Reward” renders its own premise irrelevant by requiring you to both replay long series of events and take every possible choice at every single branch point to see the true ending. You stop considering your vote (making the Ambidex Game cognitively redundant) because it doesn’t really matter.
As the twists and paths piled up and slowly approached incomprehensibility, I found myself indifferent to everything but the backstory exposition segments and the true ending (in all of its brilliant, self-aware, ludonarrative-furthering cosmic-horror madness) because nothing else held any emotional or even mental impact. Once everyone started tragically dying over and over, it lost its power, like when you see the umpteenth murder on a cop show — speaking to a larger issue about the overuse of death as a cheap source of tension and tragedy in fiction. The Ambidex Game and team choices meant nothing because there was no reason to care about them — I had to go through all the contingencies anyway, so they were just checklists. Everything was well thought-through, and the game was impressively expansive all things considered, but there’s clearly missed potential in Virtue’s Last Reward, the realization of which would have elevated it from occasionally to consistently meaningful as an experience. “Virtue’s Last Reward” is an achievement in video game writing, but mostly in terms of sheer plotting as opposed to emotional power; I recommend it to anyone who plays through the original 999, which contains important plot information.
Though it may have released following a short development period early on in the 3DS’s life cycle, “Virtue’s Last Reward” still left its contemporaries in the dust, far surpassing the 3DS “Ace Attorney” and “Professor Layton” games as well as “Chase: Cold Case Investigations” by a wide margin.
Gaget is a student in Fairbanks public schools, and has developed six games, all of which are featured in the compilation “Rong Wrong November ‘19.” He is a neutral game reviewer. The 3DS version of “Virtue’s Last Reward” was used for this review.
Virtue's Last Reward
Nintendo 3DS, PS4/PC (as part of the collection "The Nonary Games")
$39.99 (3DS), $29.99 (The Nonary Games)
1.3 GB
M
Feb. 16, 2012 (3DS)
Adventure
Spike Chunsoft
Low
Moderate
Heavy