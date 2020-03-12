To properly describe “Million Onion Hotel” in the space provided is a task beyond my ken.
“Million Onion Hotel” was going to be the first release from impoverished indie studio Onion Games as a “self-titled debut album” of sorts in video game form, but the computer it was being developed on broke and there weren’t any backups of the program files. It released after their second project “Dandy Dungeon” in late 2017 to little fanfare, and outside of cult gaming circles no one’s really heard of it. To horribly sum up its gameplay, it is a cross between bingo and whack-a-mole with a time limit, cutscenes, boss fights, achievements, a level system a la “Tetris: The Grand Master” and a “fever mode” reminiscent of the one in Bejeweled.
Onions pop up and can be tapped to mark spaces, which increase the level and yield items when marked in full rows. Like Onion Games’ later “BLACK BIRD,” “Million Onion Hotel” is fairly complex, and follows an interesting learning curve in which the player creates order out of chaos by piecing together the relationships between causes and effects over multiple failed runs. Across dozens and dozens of playthroughs over months of off-and-on play, I went from tapping the screen at random and dying in the first minute to reaching the top 50 scores in the online leaderboard (I’m at number 35 in the Android rankings with around 8,000,000 points) and spending most of my time in fever mode trawling for achievements. There are also many secret mechanics to discover, which can radically increase your score if used properly, and a number of enemies that can help or hinder you as a run of the game’s 70 levels progresses. I won’t spoil any of them here, as I have found that the progression of the player’s understanding of the rules present is one of the foremost qualities of “Million Onion Hotel.”
Like most other Onion Games titles, “Million Onion Hotel” is framed by a bizarre story and an odd sense of humor. In an alternate version of Earth, there exist two nations, Atilano and Coccirano (themed around North Korea and the United States, respectively — development began in 2013 or so), on a giant island. These two nations are at war with one another, and a crackpot inventor named Dr. Peace runs the eponymous Million Onion Hotel as a diplomatic neutral zone to try and end said war — while selling hallucinogenic onion soup to patrons. As political tensions mount, the doctor’s various giant robots (these resembling two gargantuan shallots, a massive tropical bird, and a giant koi fish) proceed to go haywire. And the mafia’s there.
Things naturally go downhill in the most whimsical ways possible.
Many guests are present at the hotel, and can be found during fever mode to gain achievements. While an ending can be seen by finishing a run, the true ending is unlocked only by finding every guest and getting every achievement. Two guests in particular are hard to find (these being Black Suit S and Piglet Boo, who require a very specific tactic to get to), turning this into a fairly drawn-out process, although the portability of the mobile platform makes it far less of a burden than it would initially seem.
The badly-translated descriptions for the unlockable “story cards” are entertaining, and the smooth, muted-palette pixel animations are charming, with the latter making copious use of arcing movement effects and the former providing interesting tidbits on the subject of in-game characters and secrets. Both of the aforementioned work with the — let’s just call it “eclectic” — soundtrack to create the trademark Onion Games blend of absurdity and maturity. Who else would discuss nuclear doomsday in a game about cartoon onions?
“Million Onion Hotel” won’t be for everyone, but it’s well worth the $4.49 and deserves more recognition. I recommend it for games enthusiasts and newcomers alike; there’s simply nothing quite like it on mobile if not in gaming as a whole, and Onion Games is barely scraping along.
Gaget is a student in Fairbanks public schools, and has developed several games, most of which are featured in the compilation Rong Wrong November ‘19. He is a neutral game reviewer.
IF YOU PLAY
Platform: iOS, Android
Price:$4.49
Internet Usage (accounts for download size): ~ 70 MB
ESRB Rating:E10+
Release Date: October 31, 2017
Genre (if applicable):Puzzle/Arcade
Developer: Onion Games
Challenge: Moderate
Novelty: Moderate
Polish: Heavy