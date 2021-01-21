Radioactive mutagens and the murder of your mother — a man-eating bull shark — by the bayou version of Captain Quint from “Jaws” ought to be a recipe for a bloody good time but “Maneater” does more sinking than swimming.
“Maneater,” which is currently free on the PS5 through a PlayStation Plus subscription, has a lot of promise and character that is undermined by deeply repetitive gameplay, uninspiring graphics and a clunky combat system that largely boils down to mashing a few buttons.
The opening scene of the game puts you in control of a bull shark menacing boats and beachgoers before she gets captured by Scaly Pete, a shark hunter with his own campy version of “Deadliest Catch.” You’ll eventually take over as that shark’s baby, a pup amped up on radioactive waste and a taste for human flesh as you work your way through a big and diverse open world that ranges from narrow bayou canals to open ocean.
Along the way you’ll be hunting prey, terrorizing humans and frequently fleeing from the bigger fish (as well as alligators, crocodiles and orcas) all while treated to narration by none other than Chris Parnell of “SNL,” “Rick and Morty” and all things funny. It’s that narration that is probably the best feature of “Maneater,” a surprisingly deep and context-based system that would increase the game’s depth if it had any.
Instead, the gameplay falls largely flat and quickly becomes repetitive.
What I find particularly disappointing about “Maneater” is its pretty lackluster presentation when things are in motion. While underwater, the camera is at a fixed distance behind your shark that doesn’t change whether you’re prowling for prey, battling hunters or fleeing a bigger, badder predator. With a similar look to everything, it zaps any feeling of speed. Only when you’re skimming the surface, fin menacingly cutting through the surf, does it convey any sense of speed and deadliness.
It doesn’t help that almost every single mission is some variation on “Go here and kill something.” While that certainly may capture the single-minded drive of a mutant shark motivated by revenge, it still means that a lot of the time you’ll find yourself tasked with killing 10 catfish or 10 beachgoers between long swims across the map.
Along the way, you’ll be unlocking upgrades like new attacks and new body parts—you are a radioactive monster, after all—that unfortunately don’t come fast enough and don’t changeup the gameplay in any significant way and combat will mostly be some amount of mashing the right trigger button with occasionally leaping from the water to snatch a hunter from a boat.
If it weren’t for the inclusion of “Maneater” as a free game in PlayStation Plus, I wouldn’t have ever picked it up and after a solid chunk of time with it that appears to be a warranted course of action. While there’s definitely something here, the repetitive nature of everything just bogs down the whole thing.
Still, if you’re looking for a shark-based video game it’s the best out there. At least for now.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.
If You Play
Game: Maneater
Rating: 2 out of 5 stars
Platforms: PC, Xbox One/Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5 (reviewed), Nintendo Switch
Price: $40, currently free for PS5 with PlayStation Plus subscription
Release Date: May 22, 2020
ESRB Rating: Mature