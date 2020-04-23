Atlus has been a major name in the game industry for some time; in addition to being a successful publisher, they’ve kept two juggernaut role-playing game franchises (the intense “Shin Megami Tensei” series and its spinoff series “Persona,” which has long since overtaken it in popularity) going strong since their respective inceptions. Over the past two decades, Atlus has experimented with many genres and gameplay systems while keeping most projects “Tensei” — or “Persona” — related. The most notable of their new IPs in said time frame was 2011’s “Catherine,” which recently got an expanded remake for PS4.
Instead of the more glamorous student-by-day-hero-by-night setup of the “Persona” games, “Catherine” opts for a bleak story about a completely unsympathetic protagonist. The player is Vincent, a borderline-brain-dead schmuck who one day ends up cheating on his girlfriend (Katherine) with a much-too-carefree sociopath (Catherine) he meets at his local bar (the Stray Sheep). Right around the time this happens, Vincent and his friends start hearing a mysterious rumor about nightmares that kill cheating men. Cue the hellish dreams of being chased up towers by exaggerations of inner fears. From there, things basically devolve into Vincent moping about whatever new problem arises each day until the home stretch, when things actually get interesting.
“Catherine” is a unique mishmash of variegated ideas topped off with the gameplay structure of “Persona.” Instead of crawling through dungeons, the player climbs up crumbling towers of blocks in what’s basically a fast-paced, better-thought-through version of Nintendo’s later “Pushmo;” after each world is cleared, the next day of the plot’s events play out, and the player can then manage their time talking with NPCs at the Stray Sheep bar (similar to the daytime phases of “Persona”) to get through their various side-stories. Since one might forget this is a narrative-driven PS3-era game (or an Atlus game for that matter) without it, a morality meter is also involved — which, despite its annoying opacity, has little bearing on things besides changing some dialogue and the ending. This ends up being really, really annoying when one spends the whole game going for a “Law” run just to have Vincent act like a boorish numpty regardless of the choices made.
It’s also to be noted that while a playthrough won’t take too long (my first one took 10 hours), unlocking everything and seeing the larger scope of the story is grueling, even on the relatively reasonable “normal” difficulty. Getting maximum ranking — the “Gold Prize” — in each level requires constant abuse of the “undo” function to keep combos going, and some of the later levels can be particularly time-consuming (especially in the unforgiving PS4 version). Nonetheless, I still have to give “Catherine” due credit for making block puzzles into a novel (and none-too-subtly metaphorical) game system.
“Catherine” is essentially just “Persona” in the visual department — it’s full of anime-esque characters, prerendered cutscenes, metaphorical boss monsters, gritty dungeons and fancy menu design. While there are a couple visual motifs unique from “Persona” (such as Christian iconography, male/female symbols strewn about), they’re all fairly pedestrian and started to wear on me by the end of the first playthrough. The only real failure of “Catherine” as far as audiovisuals are concerned is its soundtrack, which goes the “Flower, Sun and Rain” and “Little King’s Story” route of copping out on composition by arranging classical pieces. The sound design isn’t all bad, though — the sound effects are top-notch, the voice acting is entertaining and the repetitive screams of bosses add a lot to their fights.
Between the unique gameplay, distinct visual style, and staggering amount of optional content (three playthroughs of 10 hours each plus unlockable Babel levels, the “Rapunzel” minigame, multiple difficulties and multiplayer, assuming one isn’t playing the expanded remake), I’d say “Catherine” is worth seeking out. While its plotline is at times severely phoned-in, it’s bizarre and inexpensive enough to justify seeing things through to the end. The remake goes for a lot more than most used copies, but allegedly adds a lot, including a new character called “Qatherine” (no, I’m not joking) with their own story path. I’d recommend “Catherine” to anyone who can cope with the occasional bit of filler.
Gaget is a student in Fairbanks public schools, and has developed six games, all of which are featured in the compilation Rong Wrong November ‘19. He is a neutral game reviewer. The original PS3 version of Catherine was used for this review, but the screenshot was taken from the PS4 remake “Catherine: Full Body.”