I’ve never really understood the hype that fighting games get. I never cared much for the “Street Fighter,” “Tekken” or “Mortal Kombat” franchises, nor the typical trappings of the genre. For a time, I thought that I’d never find a 2D fighter I could really get into. And then I played “Guilty Gear.”
“Guilty Gear,” which recently received a port to the Switch, is the first in a long-running series of fighting games with a host of unique mechanics. The variety of options it affords players gives it a great degree of depth without requiring that newcomers look through frame data or memorize bread-and-butter combos, making it more approachable than most games of its genre. For instance, any standard attack can chain into any heavier standard attack with greatly reduced startup (dubbed “Gatling Combination”), perfect guards and recoveries can be done with the press of a button, and launcher attacks and instant-kill special moves have the same inputs regardless of the character chosen.
On the audio-visual front, “Guilty Gear” has impressive hand-drawn sprite animations and a remarkable soundtrack of hard rock instrumentals, both of which serve its heavy metal aesthetic well. Although its varied roster is a bit sparse by modern standards (13 total, counting unlocks), “Guilty Gear” is a worthwhile change of pace from its acclaimed contemporaries, and one of the few fighting games I enjoy.
I thought “Guilty Gear” was a change of pace — then I played “Lethal League Blaze.”
“Lethal League Blaze” barely qualifies as a fighting game, and that’s precisely what makes it so interesting. The only way to damage opponents is to hit them with a baseball. When a player hits the baseball, it changes to their color, making them immune to it. The ball can be “smashed” by pressing forward, aimed up or down when hit, caught and thrown, or bunted. Smashes take longer to execute depending on the ball’s speed; with the exception of special moves, power-ups and a few advanced strategies like parrying and bunting high-speed hits, that’s it.
“Lethal League Blaze” isn’t about finding an infallible tactic or outclassing competitors. It’s about tricking your opponent, making unpredictable choices, and maybe getting a lucky hit or two when the ball reaches mach speed.
The main reason why I’m drawing a parallel between the two games covered in this review is because of their soundtracks and themes.
While “Guilty Gear” is all about metal, “Lethal League Blaze” is electronica-themed. Taking inspiration from “Jet Set Radio” for its campaign, visual design and soundtrack (even getting composer Hideki Naganuma to contribute a song), it can match “Guilty Gear” on the visual front alone; simulating the 3D model cartoon mimicry of “Guilty Gear Xrd” as well as throwing in plenty of flashy animations for specials, high-speed rallies and finishing blows assures that.
“Lethal League Blaze” has far more content than “Guilty Gear” as far as modes are concerned, but it sports a similarly thin cast at only 10 characters with few differences besides minor mobility abilities between them (in contrast to “Guilty Gear”’s lineup of characters with unique movesets and traits). Having played a few hours of both titles with my friends, I will say that “Lethal League Blaze” was more of a hit than “Guilty Gear,” due to its pick-up-and-play rule set, party-game nature and additional four-player versus mode.
Ultimately, I think choosing one or the other comes down to whether you want a pure fighting game experience or a more original multiplayer game, although I give both a recommendation.
Gaget is a student in Fairbanks public schools and has developed and published three games, “BORINGCORRIDOR,” “Accelerant” and “HouseThatJackBuilt.” He is a neutral game reviewer. This column was based on the Nintendo Switch version of each game.
IF YOU PLAY
Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation for “Guilty Gear,” Nintendo Switch, Steam for “Lethal League Blaze”
Price: $9.99 for “Guilty Gear,” $19.99 for “Lethal League Blaze”
Internet Usage (accounts for download size): 421 MB for “Guilty Gear,” 631 MB and online play mode for “Lethal League Blaze”
ESRB Rating: T for “Guilty Gear,” E10+ for “Lethal League Blaze”
Release Date: 5/14/98 and 5/16/19 for “Guilty Gear,” 10/24/18 and 7/12/19 for “Lethal League Blaze”
Genre (if applicable): 2D Fighting for “Guilty Gear,” Party/Platform Fighting for “Lethal League Blaze”
Developer: Arc System Works for “Guilty Gear,” Team Reptile for “Lethal League Blaze”
Challenge: Moderate for “Guilty Gear,” low for “Lethal League Blaze”
Novelty: Moderate for “Guilty Gear,” heavy for “Lethal League Blaze”
Polish: Heavy for both games