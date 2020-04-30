Quarantine has given me a renewed appreciation in many hobbies that have been collecting dust in my office. And as I look forward to the day where hanging out with friends is a safe activity, I’ve been dusting off a lot of my big, complicated and admittedly nerdy board games like “Imperial Assault,” “Root,” “Dead of Winter” and “Cosmic Encounter.”
While smaller games have continued to have a place in my life, there’s something particularly satisfying about sitting around a table with a group of friends committed enough to listen to me explain a long set of overwrought rules and spend a few hours diving into the game.
But while I wait for the day that social distancing guidelines can be eased (Remember, just because stores are reopening, we’re still supposed to be social distancing!) so I can torment my friends, I’ve been hunting for the kind of video game that replicates that system-heavy board game feeling.
I think I’ve found it in the 2018 PC release of “Northgard,” a colonization simulator set in Norse mythology that mixes elements of real-time strategy games like “StarCraft” with the colonization and economy management of the board game-y “Civilization” series.
There are several single player, competitive multiplayer and cooperative multiplayer modes in “Northgard” but the underlying mechanics in each are the same: Start out with a small colony, explore, expand, exploit resources and exterminate enemies. You can win by knocking out the other players or you can secure economic or fame victories, as well.
You’ll need to collect resources like wood, food, money and ore to construct buildings, keep your citizenry happy, which in turn helps you recruit more villagers, and hire soldiers. It’s all very board game-y.
The game map is broken into hexagons that must be explored before you can expand your civilization into them. Each has its own set of valuable resources ranging from deer that boost food production, dense forests that boost wood production, ore than can be mined for upgrades or relics that can be researched for points to improve your colony’s technology.
It can certainly be complicated, especially when you’re trying to eek out a little more food production to make it through the winter, but the game has a relatively slow pace that lends itself well to thoughtful and strategic gameplay.
But where other 4X games (eXplore, eXpand, eXploit and eXterminate) are typically turn-based, “Northgard” makes the move into real-time strategy in a surprisingly effective way. Real-time strategy games like “Starcraft” and “Age of Empires” are, well, played in real time with a strong focus on combat that requires precise management of your armies.
In “Northgard,” your armies will stay pretty small — ranging between about five and 10 units — that helps it stay manageable. The units also don’t move very fast so you usually have plenty of time to respond to enemy maneuvers and don’t have a lot of complicated abilities, all things that I appreciate as my twitchy response time has fallen off a cliff.
I think what I’ve liked most about “Northgard” is that it’s ultimately very accessible, especially when compared to the genres that it’s drawing from. Many real-time strategy games require such a precise level of control and timing that they’re too intense and overwhelming for me while other 4X, turn-based strategy games end up so overly complicated that even I get turned away.
Instead, “Northgard” offers a pleasant middle ground with simple, understandable systems and a basic approach to strategy and combat.
My one hang up with the game so far is that its difficulties for single player are either so hard that there’s zero room for error or too easy that it’s a cakewalk. The campaign’s “hard” mode provides a good level of combat difficulty but the management of the economy frequently left my colony starving during the winter phases while in “normal” the economy was more forgiving but the enemies were generally pushovers.
Still, the mixture of genres in “Northgard” is so unique and intriguing that it’s had me returning to the game and trying different modes. The game’s conquest mode, a more randomized campaign of levels that can be played cooperatively with a friend, provided me with a more balanced challenge.
Even when I can sit down with friends around a table for another rule-filled evening, I think I’ll still be playing “Northgard.”
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.
If You Play
Game: Northgard
Rating: 4 our of 5
Platforms: PC (Reviewed), PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch
Price: $29.99
Internet required for multiplayer
Release Date: March 7, 2018, on PC and Oct. 8, 2019, for consoles