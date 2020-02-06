I’ve spent a lot of long nights driving highways. Whether it was weekend trips in Oregon, making the summer drive to college in Nebraska or the many pitch-black treks to Juneau to cover the legislative session.
There’s something magical — and a bit spooky — about those dark nights on the road, when the world is illuminated by your headlights, the stars and, sometimes in Alaska, the Northern Lights. With a landscape blanketed in twilight, it invites the telling of a good ghost story or folk tale of the people that traveled before you.
“Kentucky Route Zero” captures that feeling in a way I’ve seen no other video game accomplish, telling the story of travelers on a mysterious underground highway called the Zero. First released on PC in 2013, the episodic game was recently released in a controller-friendly version made for the Nintendo Switch and other consoles and is a great way to experience the lo-fi narrative-driven adventure.
Though it was initially released more than seven years ago, “Kentucky Route Zero” deals with themes that are even more relevant today. It’s set in Rust Belt country where long-gone mining companies have left nothing but anxiety over debt, poor health and broken promises. The landscape and the games’ character are haunted — sometimes quite literally — by the ghosts of the past.
You can feel the lingering pain of the 2008 economic crisis as well as the front edge of the opioid epidemic as inspirations for “Kentucky Route Zero.”
But whether the otherworldly Zero is a path to salvation, closure or further loss is up to you to discover.
From a gameplay sense, “Kentucky Route Zero” falls into the genre of point-and-click adventures that were popular in the early- to mid-90s with titles like “Day of the Tentacle,” “Monkey Island” and “King’s Quest.” You’ll explore scenes, talk with other characters and solve some light puzzles. But where those games were limited in presentation by the technology of the time, “Kentucky Route Zero” revels in the evocative, retro look.
It plays with light in a way that is particularly reminiscent of moonlit nights on the highway, playing with light and dark in a way that suggests there’s far more than meets the eye. What’s so special about “Kentucky Route Zero” is that it not only uses these themes to make something pretty to look at, but it also contributes to the richly detailed and magical world as well as the narrative themes the developers were pursuing.
While most of the game is quietly communicated through text dialog (there’s a lot of reading in “Kentucky Route Zero”), there are moments where it’s punctuated by hauntingly beautiful songs that conjure the magical realism from movies like “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” It adds another layer of unknown while also providing a nod back at what has been lost.
This all translates into an engrossing and engaging mystery set against the backdrop of the failed American Dream. The characters you’ll meet along your travels have each experienced loss, pain and heartache, and that all becomes deeply personal through excellent writing.
“Kentucky Route Zero” is an amazing achievement in video games. Developed by the three-man team at Cardboard Computer, it’s a complete realization of its vision from top to bottom. Through my time playing, I frequently wanted to turn to online message boards not to find clues to solve a puzzle, but to discuss the cryptic and symbolic moments of the game.
I want to share and discuss and, simply, revel in what “Kentucky Route Zero” has to offer.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.
If You Play
Game: Kentucky Route Zero: TV edition
Rating: 5 stars
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC and Mac
Price: $25
Initial Release Date: Jan. 7, 2013
TV Edition release date: Jan. 28, 2020
ESRB Rating: Teen