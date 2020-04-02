I’ve made several attempts to get into Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing” series over the years and regularly bounced off in confusion, asking myself what, precisely, is fun about the slow-paced village simulator.
I was coming to the game expecting the kind of instant gratification you find in twitchy first-person shooters and other action games, but jumping into the latest entry with a fresh set of self-isolated eyes has given me a renewed understanding of just how special the “Animal Crossing” series is, especially in a time line this.
“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” puts you, a group of humanoid animal villagers and a capitalist raccoon family in charge of building a community on a idyllic deserted island with perfectly sandy beaches, lazy rivers for fishing and forests filled with plants to collect and bugs to catch. You’ll chop wood, smack rocks with a shovel to extract iron ore and craft a wide variety of tools, furniture and other goodies for your island.
You can invite your friends over to check out your island, help with some projects and exchange gifts through the game’s mail system. As everyone works on their islands, they start to branch out in different and interesting ways: Shops will stock different things and unique visitors will show up on different islands on different days.
As for your daily activities, “New Horizons” is surprisingly flexible. You can spend all day playing it or just 30 minutes and feel accomplished. There’s always something to do.
One of the most unique elements of the game is how it operates according to the real-world clock. Certain critters appear at certain times of the day and the businesses that you’ll eventually help open have certain hours. Some events are even tied to the calendar (salmon arrive in the late summer). And big changes, like constructing bridges, stores and homes, can take a day or more to appear.
It certainly slows down the pace of the game, but it also makes the big decisions of the game feel more consequential and deliberate.
As I’ve thought more about what constitutes “fun” in “Animal Crossing,” I’ve thought a lot about gardening. Is there any single moment of gardening that is “fun” in the way we might traditionally think of “fun?” Not really, but that doesn’t stop people from investing time a great amount of time and passion into cultivating a garden.
I think that’s the best way to think about “Animal Crossing.”
At its core, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” is about the small moments that, when collected together, allow you and your community to accomplish big goals like building bridges, inviting in new residents or filling out a museum of bugs, fish and fossils.
It’s about building a little community, finding ways to put your own personality and creativity into just about everything.
“Animal Crossing: New Horizons” has been a smash hit since it released on March 20, filling social media feeds with colorful screenshots of creatively designed islands and pristinely decorated rooms, for good reason.
Against the backdrop of the uncertainty of coronavirus, your little virtual island is filled with some much-needed certainty.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.
If You Play
Game: “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”
Rating: Five Stars
Platforms: Nintendo Switch
Price: $60
Release Date: March 20, 2020
ESRB Rating: Everyone