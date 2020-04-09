RPGs, especially JRPGs, are fairly controversial in gaming culture. They have a dedicated and sizable following, but most people outside the JRPG community despise them for their tendency to devolve into bland blocks of text (q.v. the second disc of “Xenogears,” which was caused by budget issues) or endless rote battles (q.v. “Final Fantasy II,” which had a nonsensical leveling system). The appeals of RPGs are many; scale, tense gameplay and high-quality writing are among the most prominently praised and prized. Yet Sturgeon’s Law still applies — for every truly fantastic RPG, there are a dozen abject failures mired in genre cliches.
“Dragon Quest XI,” like the other Dragon Quest games, follows the style of most 8-bit JRPGs — one the first Dragon Quest established. The hero is the prophetically-chosen “Luminary,” followed by his group of combat-specialist comrades in a battle against “the Lord of Shadows,” who wants to bring ruin to the land with an evil army of monsters. He (the hero) must acquire the ultimate sword at the top of a big tree in order to defeat the villain and save the world (this story being about one step up from “save the princess,” which “Dragon Quest” also popularized), acquiring the six magical trinkets of legend and avenging the destruction of home fief along the way. Also, he (the hero) is mute, and runs around many posh palaces. Fortunately, later-generation cliches are kept at bay: no gods are killed, no idiotic love triangles are present, and the hero wears only a semi-unhealthy number of belts.
“Dragon Quest XI” is an example of everything an RPG can do wrong and right at the same time. Every aspect of it works — with a catch. There’s no level-grinding, but the combat is unchallenging and unoriginal. The character designs by Akira Toriyama are charming and imaginative (as are the fluid animations), but the environments lack any real style of their own. The orchestrated soundtrack is memorable and interesting, but hearing the same songs for 40 hours gradually wears on you until you just listen to other music or a podcast instead. The myriad bits of humor are preferable to the full-stop straight-lacing of, say, “Final Fantasy,” but they can only count for so much soulless dialogue and exposition.
The game justifies about half its runtime — and then a major plot twist brings the pace to a crawl as meaningless story beats play out with no real rhyme or reason. Remember that at this point there are still 20 hours left before the end of the game proper, not counting the extensive postgame that explains various plot points. You have to go to every major location again, running through phoned-in dungeons and bosses until the game says to stop, a far cry from the first half’s constantly changing scenery and unique episodes. Once the veneer of novelty is torn away, the entire thing falls apart; the combat can’t make up for it, and the barebones plot can’t either. The experience of playing Dragon Quest goes from being a cajoling odyssey with a merry band to a Sisyphian chore.
If you’re not a hardcore JRPG fan, you might as well stop playing once you get to Yggdrasil. That being said, “Dragon Quest XI” is an ideal “desert island” game, because while everything positive about it wears thin over time, it contains a staggering amount of things to do. There are dozens of sidequests, split between ordinary villagers and hidden “Tockle” characters the player can meet. Tockle sidequests all involve helping NPCs in a SNES-style rendering of standard gameplay, and are set in the worlds of previous Dragon Quest games. There’s a lot of lore related to “Dragon Quest III,” which “Dragon Quest XI” is a direct chronological sequel to. There’s also supposed to be a vast postgame campaign involving time travel, but I don’t quite savor the notion of devoting an untold amount of time to it just yet.
I found very little fault in “Dragon Quest XI” besides its lack of brevity. It’s certainly worth $60, and I’d recommend it for RPG enthusiasts and newcomers — just don’t be surprised if you can’t make it all the way through.
“Dragon Quest” vs. “Xenoblade Chronicles 2”: The Dante’s Peak Phenomenon
Spoiler warning for both games.
Video games tend to be very derivative. It’s about as hard to come up with an entirely original gameplay system as it is to come up with an entirely original story, so naturally a lot of thematic and gameplay elements can overlap between works. But sometimes this happens to a degree that is frankly absurd, and two superficially similar games will be in direct competition with each other — a Dante’s Peak vs. Inferno scenario will occur. When I was playing through “Dragon Quest XI,” I realized that it had fallen victim to this phenomenon. Another JRPG about going on rambling adventures and solving the problems of various fictional kingdoms in a scenic fantasy world with the eventual goal of scaling a giant tree cribbed from Norse mythology had come out in the same year as “Dragon Quest XI”: “Xenoblade Chronicles 2.”
The list of similarities goes surprisingly deep.
The protagonist’s home is destroyed near the beginning of the game, and they spend the next several hours (of gameplay, not in-game narrative time) on the lam from a powerful local authority with a strong sense of justice who believes they (the protagonist) are evil, only for said authority to join them later on. One of their friends is a female mage with an abrasive personality and a shrill British accent (false English for “Dragon Quest”’s character and real Welsh for “Xenoblade”’s), and another is a female mage with no personality. The protagonist has no personality. Another party member is a pervert. Yet another party member is an over-the-top clown who’s secretly royalty. There is a legendary hero the protagonist has to carry the legacy of, as well as a boss fight against the tortured soul of a knight. There is an 8-bit minigame sidequest chain necessary to get some good gear. The protagonist’s armored father figure dies a horrible death. The villain is a smirking evil lord who is evil “just because” and has a henchman who seeks revenge on one of the main cast for a stupid reason, with said henchman being the primary villain for much of the game. The protagonist’s parents are both dead. The protagonist has to get an ultra-powerful sword and go through a bunch of arcane ancient-prophecy busywork in so doing. One character has a tragic sacrificial death they go through to save the rest of the party, only to come back to life later.
But these similarities only go so far; they’re purely superficial.
I have (somehow) played all the way through both games, and I can say that they are nothing alike. The plot of “Xenoblade Chronicles 2” dawdles just as much as that of “Dragon Quest XI,” but only the former actually has thematic statements to make about land ownership, politics, religion and so on, however shallow they may be. “Xenoblade 2” also has grand scenic in-game vistas, but its character designs are unimaginative and often lie at the crossroad between being creepy and outright misogynistic, the exact opposite of “Dragon Quest XI”’s visual charm and levity (well, except for a few characters — but they’re all unimportant joke NPCs made for a raunchy running gag). While both games make attempts at shallow, anime-cliche humor, “Dragon Quest XI” gets away with it easier due to its cartoony visuals and the precedence of its character designer’s earlier “Dragon Ball” series (which had similar shallow jokes in its earlier chapters). The most important distinction — the difference in gameplay — is clear, however; the combat in “Xenoblade 2” is original but sluggish and torturous, as opposed to “Dragon Quest XI”’s quick turn-based battles. Both games go on for far too long. Both games contain laughable voice acting and writing. Both games were in my experience both awe-inspiring and awful at the same time, unable to rise above their many incredibly stupid problems (e.g. the guards in “Xenoblade 2” endlessly screaming “don’t forget me” and the miniscule suite of music in “Dragon Quest XI,” or the gachapon system in “Xenoblade 2” and the pointless Draconian Quest restrictions in “Dragon Quest XI”) but showing clear devotion and merit nonetheless. I suppose this simply goes to show the strange ways art can work.
Gaget is a student in Fairbanks public schools, and has developed six games, all of which are featured in the compilation Rong Wrong November ‘19. He is a neutral game reviewer.