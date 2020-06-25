Alaska artists who have been financially burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic are invited to apply for a $1,500 Alaska Arts and Culture Emergency Relief COVID-19 Grant before June 30.
The Alaska State Council on the Arts, the Alaska Arts and Culture Foundation, the Atwood Foundation and Rasmuson Foundation have joined to create the grant.
The grant will continue beyond the current crisis to provide emergency relief to artists and community arts organizations experiencing hardship due to extenuating circumstances, natural disasters and unforeseen financial emergencies.
Applications are competitive and will be evaluated by a selection committee. Alaska artists can apply for the grant and learn more about eligibility and criteria with the submittable application found at artsalaska.submittable.com/submit.