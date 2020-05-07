The Marlin was the first bar in Fairbanks I stepped foot in. It was August 2006, just a few days after I arrived in Alaska.
Being new in Fairbanks for my job at the Daily News-Miner and not knowing one person, I hopped into a Fairbanks chat room (remember chat rooms?) and started asking where to go to see what the city was about. The first answer was, “Go to The Marlin.”
Some guy — I don’t even remember who — said he’d pick me up and take me in that very Fairbanks way you treat a stranger, and he did. I remember walking in downstairs and being hit with that smell, that Marlin smell, a mixture of stale beer and cigarette smoke and underground basement life with a hint of dry cabin. It was great.
Since then, almost 14 years ago, I can’t count how many times I’ve been to The Marlin. From punk shows and DJ sets, to rap and hip-hop nights and bluegrass and honky-tonk, to burlesque performances and drag shows, fundraisers and even filming a TV commercial there, The Marlin always has been a constant.
It closed last week, falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic as mandated state shutdowns take a toll on local businesses. The Marlin might be closed, but it will not be forgotten.
In this memorial, I wanted to capture Fairbanks’ thoughts on The Marlin, a retelling of your experiences and nights there, what you liked and loved and learned. This isn’t my story but your story, a story of a bar that helped shape Fairbanks.
— Compiled by Features Editor Gary Black with the help of a lot of Alaskans
Adam Wool, former owner
Nick (Boseck) and I opened The Marlin in 1995 I think.
He left after six months, and I resumed sole proprietorship for about four years when I sold it to the manager at the time, Patrick Kezer. For a couple of years I had The Loon and The Marlin.
The original name was The Blue Marlin when it was a famous pizza joint. When I leased it from the building owner, she wouldn’t let me call it that so we settled on just The Marlin. When I opened The Loon, it was originally called The Crazy Loon before it went bankrupt. So when I took it over I wanted to change the name from The Crazy Loon and “took” the “Blue” from The Blue Marlin and brought it over to The Blue Loon.
Nick and I were pioneers in that we had live music or entertainment almost every night and were the first bar in Fairbanks to have a regular cover charge. A lot of bands got their start at The Marlin including Gangly Moose and Sweating Honey.
There were many bars that had lots of live music, especially downtown during the pipeline days, but they faded away and The Marlin was a renaissance of live music in Fairbanks. Nick and I sold pizza for awhile that we bought prepared by Gambardella’s.
Caleb Kuntz, former Fairbanksan and filmmaker now living in Austin, Texas
The Marlin was one of those fabulous venues/bars that helped provide a pulse for community and connection in a small town like Fairbanks. Especially amidst the dark and cold winter nights, The Marlin was always a place to poke your head in and find a friendly face or make a new friend. Many, many friendships were gained and strengthened there. During the long days of summer it’d be impossible to not want to stop in as you biked or drove past and saw a local band you recognized.
Like a good few spots in Fairbanks over the years, The Marlin was a potent support system for the arts, providing the priceless commodity of a venue to perform in (AND get paid!) as well as a space for people and ideas to convene and collaborate.
I’ve been lucky enough to perform there countless times, do a million crawls down from The Pub, makeout with beautiful people, smoke all the weed (while also getting appropriately reprimanded for openly smoking from an absurd whale-shaped marijuana pipe in 2005 ... sorry Brad!!), and splitting my head open twice on the support beams that held everything together as I jumped in exuberance, dancing to some truly killer local band of which I certainly don’t remember the exact name ... but that’s not the point!
It was a bar, and communal heart, for Fairbanks’ drinking and music communities. It was vital and lush in its support of Fairbanks’ music scene, and I only hope that some people/places step up to fill in the void so FBX artists have a place to shine and celebrate.
Clint Parnell, musician
I was in the band Substance back in the day, we were played Marlin a lot.
We called ourselves “drunk rock” and smashed many instruments at The Marlin, including a guitar neck which now serves as the handle to the front door of The Marlin
The Marlin served as a platform for idiots like us to perform and be ourselves, no questions asked. Patrick and Chris were running the bar back then, and there was never a dull moment
Amanda Bent, musician and performer
I think everyone who ever loved The Marlin thinks of their time there as “THE” time there. It’s one of those coming of age things. When my dear friend, Molly, was convincing me to move up here from my small, no music, all redneck town in Wisconsin, she told me about The Marlin, and this thing there called “Open Mic,” where anyone can perform on stage, and there is live music five nights a week, in a bar choke with musicians. As a guitar player, and wanna-be singer at the time, this was all the convincing I needed. My first time ever on stage was there, and I made it through 1/2 a song before freezing the bolting from the stage. I think it was a Jewel song.
For me, this quintessential Marlin was the one from 1996-2001. This was my time there as Resident Hottie, Cocktailer, and Superfan, of bands like Stov, Gangley Moose, Hot Licks Jazz, Clark County, Five Buck Fiddle, Carl Hoffman. Leaning on the post by the bar, watching the bands while I worked and seeing every person who entered, enter on stage, right onto the dance floor. I always really loved that, when folks would dance into the room, because all the eyes were on the stage/packed dance floor and basically, so was the entrance. That was my first impression of my best friend of 24 years, Katey. She looked super cool standing in the lights at the front of the room. I had to meet this chick. And yes, we formed a band.
Growing older, I know The Marlin as a player in Jazz Pharm, Girl Haggard, 3 Chord Ho, and more. I had fans of my own. I know the magic connection between dancers and band from both sides. Being a musician and dancer in that intimate room accounts for many moments of transcendent bliss.
My 3CH! bandmates threw me a punk rock baby shower there with my second child, we rocked the house, then played baby shower games with the audience.
When Rob Irving of Stov got pissed at his bandmate, he ripped all the strings off his bass, and stormed out at the end of a very late set, it was so rock n’ roll.
Mooning the band Wet Thunder, before getting kicked out. Jerks.
Rebecca Menzia, musician, artist, performer
The Marlin was special. It had its ups and downs but we always knew it would come back to us. It was like a remnant of an earlier generation of Alaskan bars. It shouldn’t have been great, and we all knew better than to look at it with the lights on but somehow over and over again we were able to come together and create magic in that musty basement. Magic that I have found to be unreproducible anywhere else in the world.
The Marlin has been integral to Alaska’s musicians gigging economy. There’s an advocacy movement starting among Alaskan musicians because it becomes harder and harder to make a fair wage paying music. The Marlin was traditionally a place you could trust to give you the whole door, and the community gladly accepted the cover charge. I’ve cleared 2,000 nights in that place when there was nowhere else you could make that wage, artists came from all over Alaska to play The Marlin, its loss will greatly impact the Fairbanks and Alaskan music communities alike.
Hannah Hill, advocate, provocateur, artist
The Marlin is as the Marlin does and I’ve spent my share of time in that dive — my friends worked there and ran it for years. I even worked there for about two days ... I don’t have a lot of sentimentality for the place, so much as I do for the people that made it something special. All of my best stories of the Marlin aren’t fit for print — which is just the way it should be.
When we first started Angry, Young & Poor (2001) the Disorganizers paid for everything out of pocket. We used to cash our paychecks to pay for insurance, equipment rentals, T-shirts, stickers, food, art supplies, Jello ... everything that made our free summer festival what it was. We did that for the first three AYPs. Then, in 2005, our friends had a stroke of genius: a fundraiser. “Fleur De Mal” came together from the inspiration of Jessica Christenson and others and it was an impressive burlesque held in the tiny back room of The Marlin. We packed the joint, and Angry, Young & Poor leveled up.
Over the years, The Marlin staff cajoled the powers that be into letting us have increasingly elaborate fundraisers there. We brought the party, and we got the door. After the first “Fleur De Mal” we hosted a series of adult proms: Twin Peaks Prom, Promageddon, Fear & Loathing in Fairbanks, Dr. Who Prom, AYP’s Guide To The Galaxy, as well as a series Singer Songwriter Showcases, an end-of-the-world Masquerade dance party, several Hot Mess burlesques, Punks v. Hippes costume contest ... more than I can recall.
The Marlin gave us space and creative license to get weird and raise money for Angry Young & Poor. The staff was fun and fierce and for a long time, that bar was my home bar. But, things change: your favorite bartender quits, the best local bands stop playing so much, there’s no more poetry slams or midnight hotdogs (“Isaac slinging foot longs in the rear”). It’s an end of an era and that’s OK — it’s also an opportunity for Fairbanks to do something new.
Rachel Blackwell, actor, comedian, performer
For me The Marlin is a place of acceptance. I’ve spent so many nights dancing, drinking and socializing at the Marlin. I’ve been going there for the last 14 years and no matter how much I’ve changed, The Marlin has always accepted me. Whenever I walked in, it didn’t matter if the bar was filled with people drinking from Mason jars or there were just a handful of people sitting at the bar with a PBR, The Marlin has always been a place where I could go and find a friend.
I have performed at The Marlin countless times. For several years now my regular gig has been stand-up comedy at The Marlin. I got that gig because someone at The Marlin believed in me. No matter how many people came out each night, there was always someone there to support me. The Marlin always had my back. I’ll never forget putting on shows at The Marlin and having the conversations with the management about my crazy ideas. I just needed a space to ride my tricycle around and somewhere to store my three-foot beard. And The Marlin always said yes.
I have met so many friends at The Marlin. People that wouldn’t be in my life without that bar. Some I met waiting in line at the bar, some I met sitting on the back porch, and some I even met in the bathroom. Because at The Marlin it’s OK, and even encouraged, to pee next to a stranger. I know The Marlin has been many things to many people, and I know many people will miss the bar dearly. For me it feels like losing an old friend. The Marlin has been my friend, and it’s hard to believe that I’ll never have another adventure with my old pal. Until next time, MarBar.
Kellen Baker, musician in the band Granddad
I’m thankful for all the memories I have of The Marlin. I went to UAF to study music but got my best lessons in performance at The Marlin. One of my professors told us he got his jazz education playing there back in his day, and I did the same with rock ‘n roll. For a kid from rural Alaska, who had never been a part of any music scene, The Marlin was magical. I saw so many great shows there, pulling me closer to a group of friends like no one else.
I played more shows there than I can remember — I sang my heart out on that stage, I crowd surfed, I definitely drank too much and damaged my hearing. We thought we just liked to party, but in retrospect it was really so much more than that. Our isolation bred one of the most unique music scenes in the country, and we celebrated that every weekend we could. The Marlin was a home for our community of weirdo musicians, a place to experiment, grow and live the fullest expression of ourselves.
Whenever Granddad came back to Fairbanks, we always booked a show at the Marlin. Our last gig there in September was on a Thursday, and we played to a full house with friends new and old. It felt like we never left. The Marlin was like no other venue in America, and I mean that — losing it feels like losing an old friend.
Amber Shoemaker, artist, performer
The Marlin has a signature scent. It’s the sweet mixture of sweat, PBR, patchouli and pot that hits you as soon as you walk through the front door. It smells like home to a lot of us. It’s been a staple in this town for so long. I’ve met so many people in that bar, I’ve developed friendships that will last the rest of my life. I’ve laughed in The Marlin, I’ve cried in The Marlin, I’ve danced, I’ve sang; The Marlin will always hold a special place in my heart. The people in there are full of so much love and acceptance.
Not only did I frequent The Marlin as a patron, I’ve performed at The Marlin on multiple occasions. It was such a special place to perform because you could feel the genuine warmth and excitement from everyone watching. It’s like being part of a family ... a slightly smelly, kinda drunk/kinda high, always welcoming family.
So, here’s to you MarBar; I will never forget all of the memories that I’ve made within those walls. Well, the ones that I can still remember, at least.
Matt Roberts, musician
DISCLAIMER: I’m honestly hesitant to write ANYTHING about The Marlin. By no means am I an authority figure to talk about a bar with a history that is longer than I have been alive. I am just another burn out that drank and occasionally played music there. Hell, I would barely consider myself a “regular” at the place. That being, said I’ve done more than my fair share of late nights playing music, laughing, crying, and dancing with friends at that bar.
WITH THAT DISCLAIMER OUT OF THE WAY: Most people that have played music or been around town long enough have a lot of feelings about The Marlin. At face value it’s just another trashy (yes, it IS trashy, I don’t care if this is an obituary, people deserve to know THE TRUTH) dive bar. As cliché as it sounds, looks are not everything. Musicians and artist would turn that space into something much greater than a dark dingy hole in the wall. I’ve felt like it was a greater allegory for Fairbanks as a whole, people doing something great in a place you wouldn’t expect to find it.
Many local musicians got their start playing there. It was one of the few bars in town that book original music. Don’t make this sound like I’m trying to put The Marlin up on a pedestal with CBGB or something. It had plenty of issues. Set time expectations were always a bit of a joke amongst us. You really want the band to play from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.?! Modern problems require modern solutions. It was an opportunity that allowed more musicians, poets and performance artists to come in on a bill and get a chance to play live. It was always a running joke that if worse came to worst and we couldn’t fill a bill and needed to stretch for time we could just do a “DJ set.” This usually meant someone would plug in their phone to an aux chord, and we would dance for the last hour or so of the night.
There is a little part of me that will miss playing music there even with all of the issues. The sound was always shit from the stage, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise! Someone would open the door in the winter and string instruments would begin to detune. The way the room (haha, it’s a dirty hole of a basement why the hell am I calling it a room) is shaped made hearing vocals nearly impossible. I’ve walked off the stage countless times thinking to myself “Oh my god, that must have been awful” but the further removed I am from my “heyday” of playing and drinking there I realized it was never truly about that aspect of it. It was about being in a place where people could get together and escape the harsh realities of the daily life. Being from the Lower 48, I had never seen a group of people so close that genuinely cared for each other that weren’t family. I hate to use the big dirty “C word” but it was my first introduction into what the word community really meant. It was a space where I have made some of my best friends in Fairbanks.
Ask any person that has been around town long enough “What do you think about The Marlin?” and you’re going to get very different answers.
“I LOVED the Marlin!”
“I HATED the Marlin!”
“Everyone is so NICE”
“Everyone is so CLICKY”
“It used to be way BETTER”
“It used to be way WORSE”
“The music is so (insert a RANGE of positive and negative opinions)”
In truth, they are all correct. And I’ll miss it.
Brady Gross, DJ, performer
The Marlin was my first real introduction to Fairbanks! Summer of 2010, Wednesday Open Mic nights — you wanted to get out and be social — that’s where you went! So, safe to say I fell for The Marlin from the first time I walked down those stairs into that dingy basement of a space — walls littered with dollar bills and show flyers — I was quickly at home. I’ve met most of my best friends in Alaska at that bar. I’ve DJed countless dance parties and sang my heart out to some of the best music and bands Alaska has ever produced in that bar.
I don’t think The Marlin should ever get any accolades for being an accommodating space by any means. I’m not sure anyone really gave a second thought about the condition of the (bathrooms), the death-trap of an entrance and exits, the patchwork of dusty memorabilia and stage “decorations” and equipment maintenance ...
That bar has had a lot of ups and downs, but The Marlin was a space — a space that was open to anything and everything. A true all-inclusive dive bar that felt “owned” by the community. Shout out to every human that truly made that space vibrate with love and creativity over the years. It will be missed.
Carey Seward, actor, singer, performer
The Marlin has always supported live performance and my career as a Fairbanks performer has been tied to that venue since I turned 21. The first play I directed was “Bar Fights, a Collection of Short Plays” in the back room. The first time I performed in a burlesque was at The Marlin in the Bella Noche in 2005. And when I started playing guitar, The Marlin taught me how to perform. The perfect home club for a band or comedian, The Marlin always had a stage where lots of kinds of music and performance were welcome. From fabulous touring acts to our awesome local bands, a place for live music is vital for performers. I hope a new venue opens that is a home for live music and offers food and beverages. That would be amazing.
Penny Dragful, performer
It’s hard to believe that The Marlin is closing. As long as I can remember The Marlin has been there. My parents use to hang out their back in the day when I was younger. The Marlin was where I went when I turned 21, I’ve fallen in love there a few times, only to have my heart broken a week later. And of course performing there was just an incredible experience and some of my favorite moments in drag, but my what loved doing there the most of all was looking at all the pictures and art work around the bar. It always reminds me of those who came before me, like my parents. You will be missed, Marlin.
Matthew Harris, musician with Granddad
I remember walking in for the first time while passing the stage and pulling out my ID and thinking, “This has to be a fire hazard.” But going was necessary because it’s hard to live in Fairbanks; it’s isolating and cold. But you could always count on seeing somebody you knew at The Marlin.
Out of all the shows we’ve played, I will remember 8/25/15 as being a night that made playing music worth it. Granddad was about to leave on our first tour, a two month 30+ state run. It was an absolute mess but we made it through remembering the show that kicked the tour off. I remember looking up and seeing my friends crowdsurfing among an eight-foot clearance and thinking it was the coolest thing I’d ever seen. When the Christmas lights were ripped from the ceiling by a crowd
surfers shoe, the show didn’t stop. Instead I remember everyone getting close, holding, yelling and being together.
The Marlin was a bar, but it was also a venue in a town without many places for bands and artist to perform. The Marlin fostered a community of music lovers who didn’t care what they were hearing, just eager to hear what somebody had to say. I owe more to The Marlin for giving me a place to perform in a genuine and carefree manner than I can imagine. It’s closing is undoubtedly a hit to anyone trying to rock in Alaska.
Nick Meurlott, musician and artist
My first date with my wife was at The Marlin the evening after Angry, Young & Poor. Feeding Frenzy shows were so much fun, and our first dance as a couple was to Brandon Reid that night. I loved the sweaty mosh pits and smiling friends reaching down to pick up anyone that fell over. There was a uniquely Fairbanks nurturing style of encouragement towards all things artistic that is usually absent in dive bar venues.
I remember seeing my friend laughing while getting his tooth knocked in as I played behind the partial safety of my drumset. I’ve witnessed so many genres and types of performances — from a nervous first public performance to veterans like Defiance. Special nights, like Barctic Man and Barcelona Boys Choir rocking New Years Eve while sparklers were lit in that claustrophobic hallway of a basement, will remain among my favorite memories.
Barbie Keller, The Avery Wolves
What has always been consistent for me regarding The Marlin has been the people and the music. In the 14 years of attending The Marlin off and on, sometimes with long hiatuses, whenever I’d go I’d feel welcome. Regardless of the management over the years, regardless of the time I’d come in, or if there was an event going on or not, I’d inevitably bump into someone that would give me a hug or boisterous greeting. I’ve lost count of the amount of people I’ve heard say they feel safe, welcomed, and accepted there.
A piece of my heart that goes with The Marlin’s closing, is its history with the various music scenes that have come and gone over the years. The Marlin has supported the music and arts community in Alaska (not just Fairbanks), for decades, by allowing eager artists to showcase their passions despite its small stage size. I have friends all across the state who look forward to playing there when they make it to town. It’s provided a venue for local, national, and international performers, and showcased just about every genre of music I can think of. I’ve met so many amazing musicians and people who eventually became my friend just from attending live music events there. Add to that, it has been a host to so many fundraisers for people and various causes, its impact goes on and on.
Rick and Sharon have poured so much time, money, and passion into trying to keep The Marlin alive for the sake of the music, and I’m grateful to them for holding out as long as they could.
Obviously, The Marlin could never be everyone’s cup of tea, having its own very unique flavor of dive bar. That flavor, or charm though, attracted so many different artists, fans, music organizers, and walks of life from just about every background imaginable. The fact that a place as far north as Fairbanks had that for as long as it did, is pretty special, and which is why many people will mourn its closing, likely for a long time.
Vicki Merchlewitz
I came up here in ‘89. My husband, Eric Rayburn, was born here. It was his favorite pizza place and soon became mine, too.
Tara Chrisman, musician and performer
Before I was old enough to step inside The Marlin doors, I would stop by on summer nights to grab a hot dog from West’s Beat Weiners and listen to the music from outside.
As soon as I turned 21, it became the center of my social life. Yes, the drinks were a perk, but the thing that really kept me coming back was the live music. After a few open mics, I played my first ever show with my first ever band. Bac’untry Brothers had to cancel and our little county punk band Girl Haggard played to a packed house. It was the start of over a decade of playing that stage for me and a whole lot longer for many many others. I’ve seen so many amazing acts on that stage, met so many amazing people, shared so many laughs and good times.
The Marlin was the heart of Fairbanks’ music scene and a place where artists could grow and shine. If it’s really done for good, I hope another venue can help keep the music alive. To all the staff, the bands, and the awesome audiences, thanks for the good times!
Heather Warren, beatboxer, poet, performer
When I think about The Marlin, I instantly think about music and community. I will remember all the countless nights and friends and friendly faces, scrunched together in a small place, breathing in the sweat of a live band and dancing until the very last minute kicked us out.
I always loved how accessible The Marlin was for an artist — no matter the genre of music or if it was a poetry slam or burlesque or anything at all — people had a space to curate their own shows and themes and express themselves artistically. It was a legendary Fairbanks venue and consistently brought community and Fairbanks talent together, in the best way.
Nik Bowen, AKA Monkey, former employee and manager
As far as what made The Marlin what it was, you are talking about an establishment was started by some dedicated individuals that poured their very souls into that place.
When Rick bought it, he was buying a sure thing. It had been long established as the college bar as well as the place to be free from judgment and just be you. Over the years the staff and customers continued to foster the come as you are attitude. If you were going there, you knew that you could get a good drink, a great conversation and be surrounded by the best music. From live music, slam poetry, stand-up comedy, and open mic performances. The music of Fairbanks was living large there. The ability to see Bishop Slice on Friday night, then Burnt Orange on Saturday. Made for the most eclectic crowd. I have watched hip-hop kids and punk rock kids play chess together.
It was truly a center for the bohemian life.
Sonny Golden, singer, poet, rapper, performer
I’ve been on stage with many an act there over the past 20 years ... guesting with Sweating Honey, Mudfoot Brown and others, or with my own projects from The Chaos Mojo Project to the Phineas Gauge and PMGAF.
I got my start in slam poetry at The Marlin in ‘98 or ‘99, eventually hosting slams for several years in the early to mid ‘00s, a stint that led me to become AK’s Poetry Slam champion in 2003 and going to the National Poetry Slam.
It’s also where I first met my wife in 2005, and she was bartending there on the final night they were open. And I’ve been to several memorial/wakes there over the years, as well as spending time as a custodian and doorman. When my daughter was released from NICU following 10-days in the hospital after premature birth, we stopped at The Marlin to introduce her to our good friend who was bartending before we brought her home. She went to our second home before our first.
The Marlin has been a pretty consistent thread throughout the past two decades of my life.
David Leslie, artist, performer, dancer
The Marlin was many first for me — my first drink when I turned 21 (a Duck Fart!), my first fundraiser for the Angry, Young & Poor music festival, my first burlesque show (AYP’s “Hot Mess”), my first self-produced burlesque show with Daddy D’s Dirty Dancers (“Stranger Thongs: A Sci-Fi Burlesque”), my first emcee gig (AYP’s “Singer Songwriter Night” and AYP’s “Under the Waters Prom”). I also hosted my first open mic and karaoke nights there.
It was the perfect venue to have your first gig at — small enough that it wasn’t a huge risk, but busy enough that if you did well, lots of people talked about it and you could always get a second show. You could drop in on a Wednesday and show what you got at open mic, or show up on a Thursday to sing a few karaoke tunes, and next thing you know, you have a Friday night show booked, or were cast in a burlesque.
The Marlin also hosted countless LGBTQ Pride Nights, both in June during Pride Month and all throughout the year. Drag queens and kings, queer people of all kinds, and our transgender siblings were welcome, not just during these events, but at all times. It was one of the safest bars to meet other queer people, go on a date, or just be around those who loved you for who you are.
The Marlin was always there — long, never ending summer nights on the porch with a drum circle, or a cold evening in winter with a few friends, it was a place for so many of us to escape, to relax, and to connect. It was a venue, it was a way for artist to make money, it was our culture, and it was our Marlin family.
Tommy Dahill, a musician and teacher now living in Cordova
I came to Fairbanks in 692 for a deployment in the Air Force and always wanted to come back (but I did sports that kept me in San Diego and in Belgium) but then I stopped, started camping again and naturally gravitated to Alaska. After an awesome spring break snowshoeing through Denali in 2010, I came up to Fairbanks for the entire summer. I bought a truck because I knew I was coming back; I had run past YKSD (I had stayed at the Golden North)and then went in to talk to them and wanted a job in that district. That is why I kept coming back into Fairbanks, to talk about a job — I spent the rest of the time on backpacking trips in the Crazy Mountains and White Mountains. Every time I came into town, I came on a Wednesday and played the open mic. What a great scene, and the crowd listened. Really good vibe in there. The other magnet was College Coffee, because they were open till midnight. I have often left the Marlin to go get a cup of coffee and then walked back.
I ended up moving to Alaska the following
summer. I have spent three entire summers more or less in Fairbanks — and part of every summer ± and gigs and open mics at The Marlin have been a focal point. I had planned on spending this summer in Fairbanks. It always has an appreciative crowd and I love the stage. I pound my foot on the floor and I can usually get the microphone to swing back and forth as the stage is an excellent resonant cavity. I can’t remember what year it was; probably 2014, but one of the most defining moments in my career — the moment where I felt like I was finally getting somewhere — was during a gig and Shay and the fire dancers came in and started dancing. When I’m on stage somewhere and everything seems to be going wrong — my fingers are sweaty, the strings feel like they’re bass strings, my thumb and foot seem to be going at different speeds, people are yakking — I go into that memory to get people to stop talking and tap their damned feet. I guess that’s hypnosis?
The bartenders, bouncers/doorhominids, and sound people have been like a family. Chuck, Alex, Nic (Monkey), Kevin, Cherie, Bernie Bousa, many who I only know by sight. Really awesome people. I used to think karaoke was stupid until I went there one night when Bernie Bousa was hosting. I did a Motorhead song. The Marlin is the only place where I have done it bit it is a blast. Cherie was doing it last summer and she is a great person.
Fairbanks doesn’t really have another venue like that.
Jack Lanam, musician
I’ve done open mic comedy and played music at The Marlin.
As a two-time participant in Fairbanks Funny Fest, I also took part in many comedy nights and even helped Rachael (Blackwell) host at times. The Marlin open mic was a place that afforded folks like myself the chance to try out new bits and gauge whether they ready, needed rewritten, or got scrapped. That isn’t always easy when it’s an open mic at a bar, because some nights most of the audience were at the far end of the bar when you started. The challenge was to first get the folks at the bar to look up from their drinks, get a good laugh, then get them moving to see the stage better.
I also rocked the house on drums. While I play many styles, it was always classic rock, ‘80s, or metal when I played The Marlin. My band, Firewall, played there many times. While the small room and smaller stage made for a tight fit for a full band, it also added to an intimate feel and a party vibe. Musicians from other bands would often be there, and it was a common thing to see the band invite them up to jam a song or two. I lost count long ago of how many times I was asked up, had to wiggle and contort my way behind a kit, and be surprised at the song they picked to play. One memorable time was when the drummer, wearing onesie pajamas, came off stage mid-set, handed me sticks, and said, “I have to pee.”
It was also surprising that the acoustics were as good as they were. The size and shape of the room should have made it a nightmare to get a decent mix, but we had fewer issues there than we did in some larger places we played. As we honed our sound, we even got big complements on our quality and volume levels there.
Nick Hudson, musician with Leaps & Bounds music
The Marlin has made a huge impact on me and my music in my three years of living in Fairbanks. I was really excited to learn about the music scene when I moved up in the fall of 2017, so I started asking around for the best places to go for live music. One of my friends suggested The Marlin, so I went to see the Halloween show hosted by The Avery Wolves and I was immediately drawn to the welcoming atmosphere and feeling of what would become one of my favorite places.
At first I only went to see live music and hang out with friends. Musicians from Emily Anderson to The Avery Wolves would come and do live sets every now and then and with the uniquely decorated interior, it was honestly just a fun and warm environment to be in. In 2018, I learned about the open mic nights they would host every Wednesday night. I was just starting to play more live music with my Leaps and Bounds Music project around town, so I thought why not give it a shot. I played my first live set there with covers and original music, and the feedback and support I got from that was something I will never forget. My favorite thing was the fact that whoever stepped on the stage to play was supported, no matter what.
Once I started playing there more frequently, I started connecting with Anna Salinas more about playing during the weekends and any time they needed a music spot filled. That meant so much to me because I love getting the chance to play music as much as possible. I didn’t care about the money or anything, but they made sure their artists were paid at least something depending on how much money was brought in throughout the night. I could tell it was more about the music and I think that’s why so many people loved playing at the Marlin.
I have so many fun memories of getting a bunch of friends together on Friday and Saturday nights and putting on a show with my friends Mace and Dan, who are incredible musicians. So many other great musicians jumped in to play along or play sets of their own. It was just raw, wholesome fun with music, and that is something I feel people need in their lives. The staff were down to earth people and they always made me feel welcome. The Marlin was a place all of us were lucky to have and now that it is gone we will hold on to the great memories. I know I only have a few years worth of memories but they are some of my favorite memories with music and my time spent here in Alaska, so I will always be grateful for that.
Isaac Paris, musician and performer now living in Portland
My experience there was playing in Paper Scissors, we played there about 25 times? Just a guess. When I started I didn’t know how to play well. The Marlin gave us room to grow, a chance to improvise. Often gigs there were four hours, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. I remember often thinking that the second and third hours were when we were on fire, so it was a shock to play venues in the Lower 48 that only wanted us to play 25 minutes total. There’s no chance to warm up!
I also hosted open mic there and tried to encourage more people to try stand-up comedy or just tell stories. I didn’t want all the performers to be guys playing guitar, so I brought my keyboard and banjo and ukulele to share. The booker was so generous and loose, sometimes he would let bands play who weren’t even experienced or established, it would be “improvisation from members of good daze and paper scissors” maybe you could find that in other jam band scenes in the states but I’ve never seen it.
There was nothing like playing a long sweaty show, full of excited dancers, even if it was 35 below outside, and sometimes we’d play up until last call and a crowd of excited music fans would still be yelling for more, encouraging us to stretch our jams out to 15 or 20 minutes.
Morgan Fitzsimmons-Gallagher, singer
I have been singing since I could put a pool stick in a pocket and pretend the pool table was my stage and the stick was my microphone. Most of my singing happened within the musical theater genre. From “The Robber Bridegroom” and “The Sound of Music” to “Sweeney Todd,” I’ve always loved singing with my theater family.
However, The Marlin will always hold a soft spot in my heart. It’s where I cut my teeth singing with a live Band. It was a first for me. I fell in love. I loved watching everyone dance and sing with us. Seeing the audience having a ball just feeds the energy on a stage.
I started singing at The Marlin in 09’. I started singing with a band called Funk Trolley with John Keech, Jeremiah Bakken and Jim Vogt at the helm. There was normally a three-piece horn section as well if space was available. Jason Slats, Clarence Pate, Brett Forsythe, and a few of the 9th Army horn players sometimes joined us. I can even remember being in FLOT’s “Sweeney Todd” and then after the theater show was over, I hustled over to The Marlin to join the crew until about 2 or 3 a.m.! A long but very rewarding evening! The Marlin is also where I met Willie Blackburn. He and I mustered one hell of a rendition of “Mustang Sally.”
That eventually led to playing with the local icon Rick Menzik, and even nationally acclaimed Johnny Patton, all at The Marlin. That cozy little underground college bar that we all love. Sometimes so packed that it took half an hour to squeeze past everyone to get to the restroom, but the music was always worth every little nuance.
I ended up getting really comfy singing with Theresa Bauer for years. She and I, along with Ted Coronel, Dave Partee, Don Weaver and Jana Malinowski, started Burnt Orange. Through the years many different concoctions of these groups have gotten together and played The Marlin. I’ve even gotten to play that stage with my talented husband Darren Gallagher and the iconic John Paul Kohler a few times.
Brad Yocom was the manager there for many of the years that I was playing there. We closed the bar down with him many a night. So many stories, so many memories, and so so much great music. The Marlin will always have my heart.