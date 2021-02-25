Go Red for Women, the annual local event focused on awareness of heart disease and its devastating effect on women, will be held virtually on Friday, Feb. 26.
Heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of women and this event is intended to raise awareness and help prevent the disease through education through the American Heart Association.
Usually, hundreds of people flock to the Carlson Center on this day to attend health-related workshops, check out booths featuring wellness, bid on items at a silent auction and enjoy a keynote speaker over lunch. This year, the speakers will make their presentations from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom.
The traditional silent auction will also continue online, open from Thursday morning until Sunday night.
The intent of Go Red for Women is to raise awareness that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and 80% of strokes are preventable. Go Red is the American Heart Association’s signature initiative focused on women’s heart health awareness and serves as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.
“We really do have a jam packed hour full of local speakers,” said Jacyn DeBaun, of the American Heart Association. Speakers include a heart disease survivor who is a mother of three. The keynote speaker is Kathryn Childers, one of the first five women hired as a special agent in the U.S. Secret Service.
Childers is author of the book “Scared Fearless: An Unlikely Agent in the U.S. Secret Service.” The book is a fast-paced, humorous and informative account of her life in a man’s world. Her work provides a rare glimpse into the private life of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and her children, whom Childers protected. She also shares the reality of that work as a Secret Service agent, “a life of occasional excitement and special privilege, but far, far longer stretches of lonely waiting.”
Her personal mantra now is “Do It Scared” and make it your own.
Register for the Zoom session at bit.ly/3aQORgP. Cost is $125.
Foundation Health Partners partners with the American Heart Association to make the event happen this year. Earlier this month, Foundation Health helped sponsor two Zoom sessions focused on maintaining a healthy heart: Covid and the Heart and Lifestyle Strategies for Living With A Healthy Heart. Both sessions were recorded for future viewing.
Co-chairs of this year’s event are Debbi Miler and Terri Froese, owners of TDL Staffing. Megan Mazurek serves as emcee.
This year marks the 17th anniversary of the American Heart Association’s launch of the Go Red for Women movement. Go Red for Women raises awareness among women that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and that is it not a problem facing only older women.
“Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age,” according to a press release from Go Red for Women. “Research shows heart attacks are on the rise in younger women. Considerable progress has been made by the association to increase awareness in 17 years, reaching tens of millions of women and health care professionals with lifesaving resources, but more work needs to be done.”
An American Heart Association special report published last September analyzed 10-year trends in women’s awareness and showed that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat, and that there are critical gaps in awareness among younger women.
“The trend is prevalent in women ages 25-34 and Black and Hispanics of all ages. There is an urgent need for public health organizations, government, health care professionals and community organizations to join forces and provide solutions to improve awareness for all women,” according to a press release.
