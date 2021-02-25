Girls on the Run registration for the spring season is now open. The physical activity-based, youth development program inspires girls in the third through fifth grade to connect with peers and physical activity.
In Fairbanks, the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living has coordinated Girls on the Run for seven seasons. This season, Girls on the Run will be offered at two locations. Boys & Girls Club members will participate in socially distanced practices while all other girls will participate in the virtual/fluid team. The virtual/fluid team will meet for one hour on Tuesdays and Thursdays over Zoom to participate in lessons that use fun running games to teach life skills. Anyone who can walk, skip, roll, or run can benefit from these activities.
Practices start at 3 p.m. March 9. The season will culminate in a celebratory event to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season.
The program fee for the season is $50, and any girl can request a scholarship. The program fee includes registration for the end-of-season celebratory event, a shirt, a water bottle, a mask, and snacks at each practice.
Participants will receive the Zoom link with the email address used to register. To sign up a participant or volunteer to coach a team, visit https://safefairbanks.org/girls-on-the-run.