Girls on the Run registration for the fall season is now open. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through fifth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The volunteer-led program brings together groups of 6-12 girls for a 10-week program that encourages personal development, team building and connection to the community.
“Girls on the Run encourages our girls to practice healthy habits and develop positive relationships,” Brooke Rabinovitch, a Hunter Elementary teacher and returning coach, said in a news release.
Girls on the Run is operated by the Interior Alaska Center for Non-Violent Living. This season, it will be offered at two locations. Teams registering with the Boys & Girls Club will have in-person practices while Hunter Elementary will conduct its practices virtually. Each team will meet for one hour on Mondays and Wednesdays and participate in research-based lessons that use dynamic discussions and fun running games to teach life skills. The season will culminate in a celebratory event that brings together family, friends and community members to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season. Both the weekly practices and the celebratory event will allow for social distancing.
The program fee for the fall 2020 season is $100, and any girl can apply for a scholarship. The program fee includes registration for the end-of-season celebratory event,a journal, a shirt, a water bottle, a mask, and snacks at each practice. Shoes will also be provided if needed.
Anyone who can hop, skip, walk, run, or roll can be a part of this great program. More information about the program and coach/participant registration can be found on the Safe Fairbanks website at safefairbanks.org.