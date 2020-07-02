The Georgeson Botanical Garden is blooming and welcomes visitors this summer.
Garden hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Visitors may enjoy the garden’s flowers, herbs and landscaped space. Because of coronavirus concerns, no public events or organized tours will be scheduled at the University of Alaska Fairbanks garden this year.
Visitors are asked to respect social distancing guidelines and keep six feet of distance from others. They are also asked to not bring groups of more than 10 people. Masks are recommended.
Garden manager Katie DiCristina said many flowers are blooming, including peonies, one of the garden highlights. The garden hosts more than 160 varieties of peonies in many colors, including white, pink, yellow and red. Most were planted as part of research and variety trials undertaken at the garden, beginning in 2001.
Garden operations are largely supported by the community. There is no set admission fee, but donations are welcomed, either on-site or at www.georgesonbotanicalgarden.org/donate.
The garden’s popular Music in the Garden series is a virtual experience this year. Concerts recorded at the garden air on KUAC-TV, Channel 9.4. (GCI Channel 6) Thursday nights at 7 p.m., except for July 2. Videos are also posted on YouTube and www.uaf.edu/summer/events/upcoming.php.
UAF Summer Sessions coordinates the series, which is sponsored by 529 Alaska, Design Alaska and Toy Quest.
The garden is part of the Fairbanks Experiment Farm and is located at 2180 West Tanana Drive. For more information, call DiCristina at kmdicristina@alaska.edu or 474-6921.