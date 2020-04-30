Galleries are going online to show off their works as social distancing and self-isolating measures stay the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fairbanks Arts Association is debuting an online gallery starting Friday with two works going on display — a photography collection called “Common Ground” by Group f/4, made up of four female photographers from Fairbanks, and the exhibit “Fertile Darkness” by Anchorage artist Melanie Lombard. Group f/4 is comprised of Judy Sanchez, Charlotte Peterson, Alyssa Enriquez and Jerzy Ellanna. The online gallery is slated to go live at 6 p.m. Friday as part of First Friday art events for May.
“We are still hosting the artists to share their work and creating this online space to share the work for this purpose,” Jess Pena, executive director of the Fairbanks Arts Association, said.
A release from the arts agency states Fairbanks Arts closed its doors on their temporary space, Wandering Bear Gallery, on March 13 because of COVID-19 concerns but that did not hamper the organization from sharing art with the community. Shortly after the gallery closure ended “Up With Art,” the annual Fairbanks North Star Borough School District student exhibition, 10 days into its run, Fairbanks Arts launched upwithart.org. The online exhibition features more than 100 K-12 grade works and will remain available to the public through the end of May.
Now, with First Friday approaching, the arts group is launching another site that will feature Group f/4 and Lombard. Guests can follow a link from the arts association’s home page, fairbanksarts.org, to the new online gallery page.
Pena acknowledges viewing a gallery online isn’t the same as seeing it in person, but given a new pandemic-driven world, an online gallery is the current solution when it comes to viewing works.
“I’m not going to pretend like it’s the same,” she said. “There is nothing like sharing space with the art in person. The intended interaction between art and viewer is intended to be an in-person experience. We’re still pleased to share these works of art that both exhibitors have prepared for May.”
The Fairbanks Arts Association isn’t the only venue taking their works online. The Grange Gallery in North Pole is hosting an online exhibit starting at 5:30 p.m. May 15.
“There are many technical details to work out, but we believe it will be possible,” North Pole Grange President John Poirrier said in an email, adding more details will be finalized at the beginning of May.
The Museum of the North at the University of Alaska Fairbanks is moving its events online as well because of the pandemic. With the museum closed through May 31, the public is invited to visit the museum from home at www.uaf.edu/museum/virtualmuseum. The website includes online exhibits, videos, activity ideas and resources for all ages.
