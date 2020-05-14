NAMI Alaska is offering online mental health support groups for Alaskans effected by mental health conditions.
While these services are offered throughout the year, additional support groups meetings are being offered as a result of physical distancing efforts due to COVID-19. In these times, people may be experiencing more mental health symptoms including feelings of anxiety or depression. Anyone in need of mental health support is welcome to attend.
Led by trained peers, mutual support groups provide a supportive and confidential place to share resources, discuss challenges and problem solve with other individuals who can relate. NAMI Alaska’s online support groups can be accessed by smartphone, tablet or computer, and there is no cost to attend.
NAMI Connection Groups are for adults 18 and older living with mental health conditions and co-occurring substance use disorder, regardless of diagnosis. NAMI Family Groups are for parents, partners, family members and friends of individuals with mental health conditions.
You can learn more and access the groups at www.supportgroupscentral.com/NMAK. For more information about NAMI Alaska, visit www.namialaska.org or find them on Facebook.