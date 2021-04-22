The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will host food safety management training May 17-18 by distance delivery.
Certified food protection manager training will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days by Zoom. A computer-based certification exam will follow the training within a week, depending on when a proctor is available in each community. Proctors are available in Fairbanks, Glennallen, Juneau, Palmer, Sitka and Valdez but can be arranged in additional communities as requested.
State regulations require that all food establishments have at least one certified food protection manager on staff to ensure compliance with food safety regulations.
The registration deadline for the training is April 30, so participants will receive the study guide beforehand. Registration and more information are available at bit.ly/CFPM2021. Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made seven business days in advance to the instructor, Julie Cascio, at jmcascio@alaska.edu.
The $200 fee includes one certification exam. For additional information or to request another location, contact Cascio at 907-745-3677 or jmcascio@alaska.edu.