The Folk School is looking for young artists to participate in a special workshop to create a public art piece titled the “Folk Quilt.”
This is part of the Far North Quilt Trail Project, a comprehensive, community-wide public art project designed to enhance, engage and inspire Interior residents by creating beautiful and accessible public art pieces. This nationwide phenomenon places large, bold, geometric paintings on the sides of barns, businesses and other buildings. Many barn quilts linked together in one area is known as a quilt trail. Alaska’a first quilt trail began in Fairbanks.
Instructor Somer Hahm will lead the class on June 12. Here are the two groups: 8- to 12-year-olds will work on the project 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 13- to 18-year-olds will work on the project from 2-4 p.m.
The workshop takes place outdoors at Pioneer Park. Overhead protection will be provided, in case of rain, but participants should dress for the weather.
Four scholarship spaces are open for underserved children who want to participate. Contact Kerri Hamos at the Folk School for information on free registration.
This project made possible with funding from the National Endowment of the Arts, the Alaska State Council of the Arts and local business Superior Hardwoods.
More information on The Folk School at https://folk.school and on the Far North Quilt Trail Project at www.thefarnorthquilttrailproject.com.