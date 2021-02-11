As part of Black History Month the Alaska Peace Center, the Greater Fairbanks Branch of the NAACP and Who Decides, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to educating Americans about capital punishment, are sponsoring the viewing of an award-winning documentary, “Free Men.”
The screening is 4:45 p.m. Feb. 18 via Eventbrite and Zoom. Tickets from Eventbrite are available for a donation: $20 is suggested, $1 minimum. Proceeds will be split evenly between the three sponsors. For more information and a link to the Eventbrite ticket page see www.alaskapeace.org.
“Free Man” is the story of Kenneth Reams, who has spent his whole adult life (since 1993) on death row in an Arkansas prison. At the end of the movie, Kenneth will call in to talk with the audience and answer questions.