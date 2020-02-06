The University of Alaska Museum of the North, 1962 Yukon Drive, is exploring fossils at hands-on programs during February.
Families are invited to drop in with children 5 and younger from 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays, except for Feb. 7.
Children 6 and older and their caregivers are invited to Junior Curators from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 15. The programs are included with admission and are free for members.
On Feb. 19, a free children’s program about fossils will be offered at the Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St. at 1:30 p.m. Discover how scientists study ancient life, listen to a story, and try hands-on activities.
At Family Day: Fossils, from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 22, visitors can see and touch real fossils, meet museum paleontologists, dig for bones, create fossil artwork and more. There is no admission fee for children 14 and younger at Family Days, thanks to support from TOTE Maritime.
For more information about the museum’s programs and events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.