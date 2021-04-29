When the coronavirus pandemic curtailed in-person performances for the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, musicians made sure symphony supporters could still attend performances online. The orchestra’s goal this past year has been “bringing us together while we are apart.”
The final performance for this most unusual season is 4 p.m. Sunday at www.fairbankssymphony.org. The performance will also be broadcast on KUAC FM 89.9 TV 9 at 4 p.m. May 16.
“We’re going to do a little bit of Mozart, a piece by Suk and the ever popular 'Carnival of the Animals,'” said Jenni Warren, the orchestra’s managing director.
The performance will also feature two wind instruments — a first this season, since the orchestra implemented Covid safety protocols. Musicians Dorli McWayne on flute and April Jaillet on clarinet are separated from the rest of the orchestra by clear dividers, as a Covid safety measure.
“We are super excited,” Warren said. “While we won’t be able to have a huge wind/brass section, we will take two. You would think, normally, that’s it? But hey, with Covid ... ”
The symphony presented seven online performances this season, despite the hardships imposed by the pandemic.
“We are pretty proud of what we put together,” Warren said.
“It also enabled us to think about where we are going moving forward,” she added. “We will continue to offer a digital concert hall. We also would like to continue to partner with KUAC to broadcast concerts in the summer.”
Symphony musicians traditionally “hibernate” in the summer, she said, taking a break from symphony rehearsals. Performances were free this year, but that will change next season.
“Next year won’t be a giveaway,” Warren said. “Which is what this year was. We wanted to give back to our community as much as we could. All the concerts were free.”
This final season performance will also be the final performance for pianist Lorna Eder, who is about to retire.
“Lorna has been here a long time,” Warren said. “We wish her all the best, of course.”
Eder has been the chorus master for the past four years and has worked continuously with the University of Alaska Fairbanks music department.
She has been a full-time collaborative pianist, accompanying students, at lessons, master classes, weekly concerts, recitals. She also has provided piano accompaniment for guest artists, faculty recitals, an opera workshop, the UAF Summer Music Academy, the Suzuki Institute and the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.
At this final performance, she and Music Director Eduard Zilberkant will perform together, on grand pianos butted against each other, on stage.
The program, which was recorded last week, features "Adagio and Fuge in C Minor" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, "Serenade for Strings, Op.6" by Josef Suk and "Carnival of the Animals" by Camille Saint-Saens.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at twitter.com/FDNMkris.