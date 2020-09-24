The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra opens its season Sunday with a new viewing and listening experience.
The concert, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Arctic Chamber Orchestra, is 4 p.m. Sunday. It will be broadcast on TV channel KFXF Fox 7 and livestreamed on www.webcenterfairbanks.com.
The performance features Grammy winner Zuill Bailey on cello. Selections include Joseph Haydn’s “Concerto No.1 for Cello” and “Orchestra in C Major Hob. VIIb:1” and Tchaikovsky’s “Souvenir de Florence Op. 70.”