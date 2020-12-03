Holiday concert

The Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra is broadcasting its holiday concert this year, both on television and online, rather than performing in person in Davis Concert Hall. 

 Metro Creative

The Design Alaska Holiday Concert is going virtual this year. 

The concert, presented by the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, Northland Youth Choir, and Fairbanks Symphony Chorus, will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at KXDF Channel 13 and streamed online at the symphony’s website, fairbankssymphony.org.

Viewers who are one of the first 250 to give online with a minimum $50 donation and receive a Design Alaska FSO Holiday Concert ornament. A quick link for the item will appear on the home page on Sunday. Viewers can also bid on two roundtrip Alaska Airlines ticket vouchers to anywhere they fly, a $3,000 value. A quick link to bid on that item will appear on the symphony’s home page beginning Friday. The online auction ends at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The concert is sponsored by Design Alaska. 

 