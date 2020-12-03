The Design Alaska Holiday Concert is going virtual this year.
The concert, presented by the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra, Northland Youth Choir, and Fairbanks Symphony Chorus, will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at KXDF Channel 13 and streamed online at the symphony’s website, fairbankssymphony.org.
Viewers who are one of the first 250 to give online with a minimum $50 donation and receive a Design Alaska FSO Holiday Concert ornament. A quick link for the item will appear on the home page on Sunday. Viewers can also bid on two roundtrip Alaska Airlines ticket vouchers to anywhere they fly, a $3,000 value. A quick link to bid on that item will appear on the symphony’s home page beginning Friday. The online auction ends at 6 p.m. Sunday.
The concert is sponsored by Design Alaska.