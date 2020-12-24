A holiday tradition is alive and well, using an old medium to tell an even older story.
“A Christmas Carol” is coming to Alaska airwaves tonight, brought to life by the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre in the form of a radio play. The theater is teaming up with KUAC TV 9 FM 89.9 to air the production at 7 p.m. tonight and 10 a.m. Christmas Day. Listeners can hear it at KUAC FM 89.9.
The theater joined with the public radio and TV station in March to present a version of “As You Like It,” so the world of a radio drama was familiar to Tom Robenolt, managing director of Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre. As he has been a part of Perseverance Theater’s stage production of “A Christmas Carol” for several years in Juneau, Robenolt liked the idea of bringing the Charles Dickens holiday classic to life on the radio.
“I called the playwrights and said, hey, what do you think about adapting this for a radio play and they were all for it,” Robenolt said. “One of them said he was all for doing anything to get ‘A Christmas Carol’ to people’s ears. They worked on it for about two weeks and adapted it for radio.”
The authors, Arlitia Jones and Michael Evan Haney, condensed the 90-minute stage version of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas to a 70-minute radio drama. It’s in the same format as radio dramas of days past, when families would gather to listen to actors bring stories to life over the airwaves — complete with sound effects often made right there in the studio.
“It’s a very tight show and also very tight for the radio, too,” Robenolt said.
The director, fresh off helming the streaming production “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms” for the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Department of Theatre and Film, had experience using Zoom for rehearsals. With that learning curve mastered, Robenolt said the radio production fell into place easily. Each actor recorded and uploaded their parts, and sound designer Flynn Ludington then edited each individual actor’s role into one production.
“She does it so quickly, it’s amazing to me,” Robenolt said. “She did it in a week, maybe less than a week. It’s amazing.”
The fit — Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre working with KUAC for a Christmas radio production — was a natural one.
“KUAC’s Alaska Live has featured Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre throughout the years with live performances and conversations,” said Alaska Live host and producer Lori Neufeld. “What better collaboration for us during a pandemic than a radio drama. It was quite successful on KUAC in spring when FST did ‘As You Like It’ so Tom knew it was doable.”
Before the pandemic, Neufeld said she and Robenolt talked about presenting radio dramas on KUAC. When the pandemic hit the United States in March, those talks became a reality.
“Get some interviews from the key roles, and it’s a perfect fit for Alaska Live,” she said. “Tom and I set up an interview with the playwright, Arlitia Jones, and the sound designer, Flynn Ludington, so we have insights into the triumphs and challenges of doing ‘A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play’ during a modern-day plague. It’s quite captivating and a great way to spend the holidays together. Apart.”
The entire process, from recording and rehearsing via Zoom to getting into character to making theater, was an exceptional experience for the crew, Robenolt said.
“They got into it with accents and characters and ran with it,” Robenolt said. “The process, because of the pandemic, is a pain in the ass but it’s so much fun. I just learned to relax. It was great, and you can hear it in their voices.”
If You Listen
What: “A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play,” directed by Tom Robenolt, presented by Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, written by Arlitia Jones and Michael Evan Haney
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and 10 a.m. Dec. 25
Where: KUAC FM 89.9
Cost: Free to enjoy
FYI: Suitable for the entire family
Cast
Paul Adasiak — Charles Dickens, Jacob Marley, Christmas Present, Dick Wilkens
Tom Robenolt — Ebenezeer Scrooge
Nick Nappo — Bob Cratchit, Poulterer
Heath Robertson — Fred, Pidge, Mr. Glour
Michael Shaeffer — Mr. Fezziwig, Salt, Old Joe
Isabelle Nygren — Mrs. Cratchit, Peppin, Toesy
Flynn Ludington — Christmas Past, Katherine, Wicketts, Mrs. Dilber
Rebecca George — Mrs. Fezziwig, Mrs. Peake, David Cratchit, Wilberforce, Runcorn, Lucy
Luke Williams — Apprentice Scrooge, Slackjaw
Paloma Polanco — Belle, Willamina, Young Scrooge, Peter Cratchit
Daisy Proden — Fan, Belinda Cratchit
Beatrix Ludington Friar — Tiny Tim