Two Fairbanks galleries are hosting art shows this month, putting works by local artists on display.
Well Street Art Company, 1304 Well St., is hosting Tamara Wilson and Gail Priday, while Bear Gallery in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, is presenting works by J. Jason Lazarus and Jessie Hedden.
Here’s a brief look at the two shows and what you can expect from the artists. Both shows will hang through October. Check the galleries’ websites and social media pages for hours and days of operation. If you visit the galleries, please adhere to social distancing measures and wear a mask.
Well Street
Tamara Wilson is an Alaska-born installation artist working in Fairbanks. She returned to Alaska after receiving her Master of Fine Arts from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and completing an artist residency in Tartu, Estonia. She is the executive director of The Lemonade Stand, a mobile art space providing an experimental venue for the arts across the state.
“My art practice is a mix between site-specific and studio work,” she said in her artist’s statement. “I am inspired by domestic spaces, memories, investigations of how things work, daily routines, and industrial materials, but also the need to escape it all and dream. The push and pull of my pragmatic and childish mind fabricate my ideas within my work with the use of craft and industrial materials, such as building supplies, paper and felt.”
Her works at Well Street are presented in “And Tuna.”
“As I started to work on And Tuna, the pandemic had arrived and all I wanted to do was turn away from reality and stick my head in the sand of the 1970s,” the statement reads. “The chaos everywhere made it seem okay to hide but as the injustice and murdering of innocent brown and black people became rightfully front and center I now realize that ignoring my current world was a vote for inaction.”
Gail Priday’s show, “Among The Trees,” displays the classic style Priday is known for — bold colors and lines in nature.
“While the work in this exhibit is not directly about isolation, a global pandemic, or social unrest, life always has a way of showing up in art,” she said in her artist statement. “This body of work points to my desire to focus on the predictable and the familiar in a time of uncertainty. It emphasizes the sights, the seasons, and the changes we know to expect here in the North.”
Bear Gallery
Photographer J. Jason Lazarus’ “Defining Alaskans through Landscape: Resilient” and Jessie Hedden’s “The Spaces Between” are up now at Bear Gallery.
“Summed up in one word, Alaskans are resilient,” Lazarus wrote in his statement describing his show. “A product of our harsh climes, we have been shaped by our surroundings and carry with us a stoic nature that is reflected in the place we call home. For many of its people, Alaska’s lonely landscapes, unwelcoming frigid tundra and tumultuous winter weather reflects its true beauty in a way no sublimely captured landscape could. This work intends to capture that deep connection and our unwavering character traits through our surroundings, showing a rarefied Alaska for Alaskans.”
Hedden’s exhibit draws on her use of media to showcase shape and color.
“I delight in the experience of painting and drawing from direct observation,” her statement on her show reads. “Over the past two years I have made numerous pieces in response to a dark kitchen corner and the tangle of plants that live there. The changing light and spatial relationships are oddly captivating and never stay the same as plants grow and die while the light from a single window reveals and obscures different parts of the space. In some cases, the still life is a designed construction. I find myself choosing the same objects over and over. Like actors they take on different roles depending on the context. Simple or complex, found or designed, the focus is on playing one form off another in a visual, rhythmic dance.”
Contact Features Editor Gary Black at 459-7504 or at twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.