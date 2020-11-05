The Fairbanks Fiber Festival is a go this year but it’s shifting to a digital platform.
The annual festival encompasses everything in the fiber arts world, from knitting, crocheting and weaving to dyeing your own fibers at home and harvesting your own materials. The festival is the product of a group of fiber artisans, vendors, business folks and teachers who work each year to teach and promote all aspects of the fiber arts world.
Usually, the festival is an in-person event during which guests can take in live demonstrations and attend classes. Because of the pandemic, organizers opted to go virtual with the 2020 festival and expand it to take place throughout all of November.
Christie Shell, one of the organizers, said she and others who worked to create the virtual happening are glad they were able to do so as a means to keep the community safer from the COVID-19 while still putting on an arts festival.
“Internet in Fairbanks is spotty at best, and that is definitely a challenging part of this,” she said.
One of the reasons for using so much bandwidth is the range of classes, workshops and demos the festival is offering. Between the festival’s web page, Facebook page and Facebook Groups page, virtual attendees can partake in workshops and demos or watch artisans share the secrets of their crafts. There is even a crafting talking circle that viewers can Zoom into to work on projects while asking questions of each other.
One of the goals of the festival was to expand what is considered fiber arts, Shell said.
“Sometimes, people don’t think of things like basketry and sewing and quilting as fiber arts,” she said.
The term “fiber arts” is a big umbrella though with lots of categories falling under the label. Under that label are crafters and teachers as well as vendors. That’s something the festival wanted to include — a place for fiber vendors to sell their wares, Shell said. To do that, the festival is hosting live sales on its Facebook Groups page this weekend, putting vendors in touch with consumers.
“We wanted it to be educational as well as, like, going to a holiday bazaar,” Shell said. “We wanted something for the vendors to be able to get their stuff out there, and it does this.”
Vendors lined up include Hayseed Hopes, GotchaGah, Eager Spinners, Rock Pile Design, K3tog Hand-Dyed Yarns, UAF Large Animal Research Station, White Fireweed Farm, Calypso Wool, wee ewe knits, 64 Degrees North Fibers and Fly Away North. Demos include topics such as the basics of Angora rabbits, weaving techniques and making hand-knitted wool garments. Some workshops that took place earlier this week included fabric dyeing, mitten making and spinning colors to achieve a gradient. More demos will be added throughout the month, and workshops do require preregistration. Both will updated on the festival’s web page and social media accounts as they become available.
“I feel like we did a really good job of coming up with something cohesive and doable,” Shell said. “If we had to offer it online again next year, I’m sure we could add to it, but I think it’s really good. It has a nice, approachable feel.”
For more on the festival, including demonstrations, workshops and the vendors market, see the webpage at www.fairbanksfiberfestival.com or visit the festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FairbanksFiberFest and www.facebook.com/groups/Fairbanksfiberfestival.
