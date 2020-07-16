The Fairbanks Drama Association announced Wednesday it is suspending its productions through 2021. The announcement came via email from the theater’s executive director, Peggy Ferguson.
“Fairbanks Drama Association and Children’s Theatre sadly announces that in the interest of the health and safety of our volunteers and audience members, all programming will be suspended until 2021. Please watch our website www.fairbanksdrama.org for updated information,” the email states.
The halt in productions comes as the nation is facing a pandemic stemming from COVID-19.
Fairbanks Drama Association is a nonprofit theater company that normally produces five productions per season in addition to a festival showcasing new playwrights in Alaska as well as children’s theater education programming and summer shows. It is located at 1852 Second Ave. in the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre.