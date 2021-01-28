68 Below Vodka is continuing its winning streak. The Interior-based vodka, made at Fairbanks Distilling Company in the city’s downtown core, recently brought home several honors from spirits competitions around the world.
On Dec. 1, the distillery won a gold medal at the national invite-only Fifty Best Domestic Vodka Competition. Earlier this month, the company won silver medals at the international 2020 Pr%f Spirits Competition. One silver medal was awarded for the quality of the quadruple-distilled spirit, and the second silver medal was a Design Distinction award for its packaging. 68 Below Vodka also won consecutive gold medals in the 2019 and 2020 Berlin International Spirits Competition.
The local product is made with Tanana Valley Yukon Gold potatoes and Fox Spring water and is available at the distillery or at select Alaska spirits stores.
“We are proving that Tanana Valley crops can be converted into world class spirits that can proudly compete on the world stage,” distiller owner Patrick Levy said in a release announcing the wins.
Fairbanks Distilling Company is located at 410 Cushman St., and can be reached at 452-5055.